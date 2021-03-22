Global Thrombolytic Therapy Market in South Korea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The thrombolytic therapy market covers drug treatment, surgical treatment, etc. The typical players include Roche, Taj Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thrombolytic Therapy in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Thrombolytic Therapy Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Thrombolytic Therapy Market 2019 (%)

The global Thrombolytic Therapy market was valued at 32090 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 34740 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period. While the Thrombolytic Therapy market size in South Korea was US$ million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of % during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Thrombolytic Therapy businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Thrombolytic Therapy in South Korea. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Thrombolytic Therapy market size in 2020 and the next few years in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Thrombolytic Therapy Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

South Korea Thrombolytic Therapy Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Drug Treatment

Surgical Treatment

Other Treatment

Drug treatment is the most commonly used type, with about 89.15% market share in 2019.

South Korea Thrombolytic Therapy Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

South Korea Thrombolytic Therapy Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Acute Myocardial Infarction

Pulmonary Embolism

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Blocking the Catheter

Acute Ischemic Stroke

Demand from the acute myocardial infarction accounts for the largest market share, being 36.9% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Thrombolytic Therapy Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Thrombolytic Therapy Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Roche

Boehringer Ingelheim

Mochida Pharmaceutical

NanJing Nanda Pharmaceutical

Wanhua Biochem

Tianjin Biochem Pharmaceutical

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group

Sedico Pharmaceuticals

Microbix

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thrombolytic Therapy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Thrombolytic Therapy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 South Korea Thrombolytic Therapy Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Thrombolytic Therapy Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Thrombolytic Therapy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

….. Continued

