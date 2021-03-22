Advertising Intelligence Solution Market SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast 2027- Sensor Tower Inc, Pathmatics Inc., Ebiquity plc, Kantar Media and Accenture

The “Global Advertising Intelligence Solution Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the advertising intelligence solution market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of advertising intelligence solution market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment model, application, enterprise size, end-use industry. The global advertising intelligence solution market expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Advertising intelligence solutions help in creating competitive intelligence, advertising transparency, and better brand strategy. In terms of competitive intelligence, advertising intelligence solutions help in tracking ads run by competitors and their ad spending. Ad intelligence software is used to create transparency in ads regarding where and how the ad spend is allocated. Also, advertising intelligence solutions help in providing brand owners, and media agencies critical competitive edge over its peers. Advertising intelligence solutions are used to consolidate reporting from various advertising platforms, including Instagram ads, Google shopping ads, Gmail ads, YouTube ads, Google search ads, Facebook ads, Google display ads, messenger ads, audience network ads, and many more.

Leading Players of Advertising Intelligence Solution Market:

Sensor Tower Inc

Pathmatics Inc.

Ebiquity plc

Kantar Media

The Nielsen Company LLC

SAS Institute Inc

Accenture

the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Advertising Intelligence Solution market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Advertising Intelligence Solution market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

