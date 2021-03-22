Global Surfacing Machine Market in Brazil, Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

Surfacing machine is a type of tool that is utilized for grinding or milling work pieces. It basically uses an abrasive wheel as the cutting tool. The rough surface of the abrasive wheel shreds off small portions of the work piece as required.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Surfacing Machine in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Surfacing Machine Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Surfacing Machine Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Brazil Surfacing Machine Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Surfacing Machine Market 2019 (%)

The global Surfacing Machine market was valued at 9496.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10210 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period. MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Surfacing Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Surfacing Machine production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Surfacing Machine Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Brazil Surfacing Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Milling Machine

Grinding Machine

Brazil Surfacing Machine Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Brazil Surfacing Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Machinery Manufacturing

Automobile

Aerospace & Defense

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Surfacing Machine Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Surfacing Machine Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Surfacing Machine Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Brazil Surfacing Machine Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

DMG Mori Seiki

AMADA

KOMATSU NTC

Yamazaki Mazak

Okuma Corporation

Haas Automation

Doosan Infracore

Makino

JTEKT Corporation

DMTG

Emag

GROB

