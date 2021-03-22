Global Surfacing Machine Market in Germany, Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

Surfacing machine is a type of tool that is utilized for grinding or milling work pieces. It basically uses an abrasive wheel as the cutting tool. The rough surface of the abrasive wheel shreds off small portions of the work piece as required.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Surfacing Machine in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Surfacing Machine Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Surfacing Machine Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Germany Surfacing Machine Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Surfacing Machine Market 2019 (%)

The global Surfacing Machine market was valued at 9496.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10210 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Surfacing Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Surfacing Machine production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Surfacing Machine Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Germany Surfacing Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Milling Machine

Grinding Machine

Germany Surfacing Machine Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Germany Surfacing Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Machinery Manufacturing

Automobile

Aerospace & Defense

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Surfacing Machine Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Surfacing Machine Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Surfacing Machine Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Germany Surfacing Machine Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

DMG Mori Seiki

AMADA

KOMATSU NTC

Yamazaki Mazak

Okuma Corporation

Haas Automation

Doosan Infracore

Makino

JTEKT Corporation

DMTG

Emag

GROB

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Surfacing Machine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Surfacing Machine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Surfacing Machine Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Surfacing Machine Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Surfacing Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Surfacing Machine Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Surfacing Machine Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Surfacing Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Surfacing Machine Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Surfacing Machine Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Surfacing Machine Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surfacing Machine Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Surfacing Machine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surfacing Machine Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Surfacing Machine Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surfacing Machine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Surfacing Machine Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Milling Machine

4.1.3 Grinding Machine

4.2 By Type – Germany Surfacing Machine Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Surfacing Machine Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Surfacing Machine Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Surfacing Machine Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Surfacing Machine Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Surfacing Machine Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Surfacing Machine Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Surfacing Machine Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Surfacing Machine Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Surfacing Machine Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Machinery Manufacturing

5.1.3 Automobile

5.1.4 Aerospace & Defense

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – Germany Surfacing Machine Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Surfacing Machine Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Surfacing Machine Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Surfacing Machine Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany Surfacing Machine Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany Surfacing Machine Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany Surfacing Machine Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany Surfacing Machine Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany Surfacing Machine Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 DMG Mori Seiki

6.1.1 DMG Mori Seiki Corporate Summary

6.1.2 DMG Mori Seiki Business Overview

6.1.3 DMG Mori Seiki Surfacing Machine Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 DMG Mori Seiki Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 DMG Mori Seiki Key News

6.2 AMADA

6.2.1 AMADA Corporate Summary

6.2.2 AMADA Business Overview

6.2.3 AMADA Surfacing Machine Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 AMADA Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 AMADA Key News

6.3 KOMATSU NTC

6.3.1 KOMATSU NTC Corporate Summary

….continued

