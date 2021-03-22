Needle Coke Market Insights Updates Forecast and Analysis as Corona Virus Outbreak Disturbs Investment Plans

The ‘Global Needle Coke Market Outlook 2019-2028′ offers detailed coverage of needle coke industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading needle coke producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market for needle coke.

The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global needle coke market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa

– South America

Key Vendors

– C-Chem CO., Ltd.

– China National Petroleum Corporation

– China Pingmei Shenma Group

– ConocoPhillips Company

– Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd.

– GrafTech International Ltd.

– Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

– Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

– Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Shijiazhuang Deli Chemical Co., Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

– Analysis of the needle coke market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on needle coke vendors including products, sales/revenues, SWOT, and market position, recent developments.

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.