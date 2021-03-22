Humanized Mouse Model Market Terms and Agreements 2021-2025: Deal Trends, Players and Financials

The global Humanized Mouse Model Market was valued at USD 73.21 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 166.24 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.54% from 2017 to 2025.

A humanized mouse is a genetically modified organism carrying functioning human genes, cells, tissues, and/or organs. Humanized mice are commonly used as Test organisms or models in biological and medical research for human therapeutics.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing R&D activities involving Humanized Mouse models

1.2 Growing Adoption of Personalized Medicine

1.3 Increasing fund from private and public sector

1.4 Rise in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical researches

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Ethical issues

2.2 Stringent regulations and Govt. Formulations

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Humanized Mouse ModelMarket, by End User:

1.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

1.2 Contract Research Organizations

1.3 Academic and Research Institutions

2. Global Humanized Mouse ModelMarket, by Type:

2.1 Genetic Humanized Mouse Model

2.2 Cell-Based Humanized Mouse Model

2.2.1 CD34 Humanized Mouse Model (Hu-CD34)

2.2.2 PBMC Humanized Mouse Model

2.2.3 BLT Humanized Mouse Model

3. Global Humanized Mouse Model Market, by Application:

3.1 Oncology

3.2 Immunology and infectious diseases

3.3 Neurosciences

3.4 Toxicology

3.5 Hematopoiesis

3.6 Others

4. Global Humanized Mouse Model Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. The Jackson Laboratory

2. Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

3. Horizon Discovery Group PLC

4. Genoway S.A.

5. Harbour Antibodies Bv (A Subsidiary of Harbour Biomed)

6. Humurine Technologies

7. Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

8. Ingenious Targeting Laboratory

9. Axenis S.A.S

10. Trans Genic, Inc.

11. Champions Oncology, Inc.

12. Crown Bioscience, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

