Aerospace Landing Gear Market Insights, Share, Trends, Future Scope Analysis, Forecast 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Aerospace Landing Gear Market is accounted for $10.44 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $20.01 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing aircraft procurement for the military sector and rising air passenger traffic. However, existing failures in aircraft deliveries are restraining market growth.

By Platform, Rotary segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period owing to growing the demand of helicopters for several military applications such as observation, emergency services, and special purpose combat operations. By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the largest market share during the forecast period. The region has emerged of low-cost carriers along with rising affordability and recovering tourism sector will further hold the regional growth over the study timeframe.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aerospace Landing Gear Market include Whippany Actuation Systems, United Technologies Corporation, Triumph Group Inc., SPP Canada Aircraft, Inc., Safran S.A., Magellan Aerospace Corporation, Liebherr-International AG, Honeywell Aerospace, Héroux-Devtek Inc., GKN Aerospace Services Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Circor International, Inc., Aerospace Turbine Rotables and AAR Corp.

Positions Covered:

• Nose Landing Gear

• Main Landing Gear

Platforms Covered:

• Fixed Wing

• Rotary Wing

Arrangements Covered:

• Tri-cycle

• Tandem

• Tail Wheel

Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Helicopter

• Miltary Aircraft

• General Aircraft

End Users Covered:

• Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO)

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

• Aftermarket

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

