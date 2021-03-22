Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications On In situ Hybridization Market During 2025

The global In situ Hybridization Market was valued at USD 556.87 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 921.82 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.76% from 2017 to 2025.

In situ hybridization (ISH) is a type of hybridization that uses a labeled complementary DNA, RNA or modified nucleic acids strand (i.e., probe) to localize a specific DNA or RNA sequence in a portion or section of tissue (in situ).

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing prevalence of cancer disease

1.2 Increasing diagnosis of cancer disease

1.3 Advancement in therapeutics technology

1.4 Rising government initiatives

1.5 Increasing demand of accurate prognostic tools

1.6 Increasing healthcare expenditure

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Cost of Advanced Instruments

2.2 Lack of Professionals

Market Segmentation:

1. Global In situ Hybridization Market, by End User:

1.1 Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories

1.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

1.3 Contract Research Organizations (CROS)

1.4 Academic & Research Institutions

2. Global In situ Hybridization Market, by Application:

2.1 Cancer Diagnosis

2.2 Immunology

2.3 Neuroscience

2.4 Cytology

2.5 Infectious Diseases

3. Global In situ Hybridization Market, by Technique:

3.1 Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization Market (FISH)

3.1.1 DNA-FISH

3.1.2 RNA-FISH

3.2 Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization Market (CISH)

4. Global In situ Hybridization Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. ABBott Laboratories, Inc.

2. F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

3. Thermofisher Scientific, Inc.

4. Merck KGaA

5. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

6. Perkin Elmer, Inc.

7. Danaher Corporation / Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

8. Exiqon A/S

9. Biogenex Laboratories, Inc.

10. Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc

11. Bio Sb, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

