Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026 Trends Market Research

Global Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market was valued US$ 0.95 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1.75 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.94% during a forecast period.

The veterinary anesthesia equipment market is segmented into product, animal, end-use, and region.

In terms of product, global veterinary anesthesia equipment market is segmented into complete anesthesia machines, ventilators, vaporizers, waste gas management systems, gas delivery management systems, and accessories. Based on an animal, global veterinary anesthesia equipment market is divided into small, and large. Further end-use, global veterinary anesthesia equipment market is split into hospitals & clinics, and others.

Based on regions, the global veterinary anesthesia equipment market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of product, complete anesthesia machine is the most prominent product segment in the market due to the growing adoption of integrated solutions by veterinary professionals as these solutions offer work efficiency. Increasing product offering by manufacturers is also supplementing the growth of the complete anesthesia machine segment.

Based on animals, large animal type segment is dominant in terms of revenue due to high consumption of milk, meat, and other products is resulting into strong demand for large animals and thus, demand for healthcare services to treat these animals is increasing. The small animal segment comprises companions. It is projected to register lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to rising pet ownership due to significant health associated benefits in humans.

On the basis of end-use, hospitals & clinics segment expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the high penetration of animal health clinics and hospitals across the developed nations. Surging demand for outpatient facilities for animals and the increasing number of veterinary surgeries are some of the factors augmenting the growth of the hospitals & clinics segment. The other segment is inclusive of reference laboratories, emergency facilities, and other animal care centers.

Increasing pet adoption and the growing number of veterinary surgical procedures are the key factors driving the global veterinary anesthesia equipment market. In addition, rising incidence of chronic diseases in companion animals and mounting cases of accidental injuries in animals are also propelling the growth of the global veterinary anesthesia equipment market. Recent advancements in drug development procedures in the field of animal medicine are also boosting the adoption of veterinary anesthesia equipment. Furthermore, a high inclination of government organizations towards animal welfare is one of the key contributing factors.

The high cost of instruments and lower animal health awareness in developing countries are hindering the growth of global veterinary anesthesia equipment market.

Animal orals diseases in cats and dogs represent a primary source of challenge for veterinarians. Increasing need of veterinary machines for animal dental surgery creates numerous opportunities of veterinary anesthesia machines manufactures.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative CAGR during the forecast period due to increase pet adoption and growing demand for animal health services. An increasing number of pets is estimated to boost the veterinary service market size over the forecast years.

The key players in the global veterinary anesthesia equipment market include Dispomed, JD Medical, Midmark, Kent Scientific, Smiths Medical, Mindray Medical International, Vetland Medical, Supera Anesthesia Innovations, Hallowell Engineering & Manufacturing, Soar Medical Tech, Miden Medical, AM Bickford, Rothacher-Medical GmbH, Medical Developments International, Zhong Ke Base Medical Technology, and RWD Life Science.

