Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures and Organoids Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments

The global market for laboratory animal models should grow from $5.9 billion in 2018 to $7.8 billion by 2023, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Includes:

– 49 data tables 16 additional tables

– Comprehensive overview of the global markets for laboratory animal models, 3D cell cultures and organoids

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017 and 2018; estimates for 2019 to 2022; and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Country specific data and analysis for Australia, China, Japan, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, U.K., France, Germany, Israel and Middle East

– Information on current trends that significantly affect the basic research, biomedical and other industries where animals are used for toxicity testing and for evaluating the safety and metabolism of chemical compounds

– Discussion of most significant trends in the 3D cell culture industry, including the bioprinting, organ-on-chip and organoid segments

– Review of selected patents and patent applications on laboratory animal models for a brief period of 2006 to 2018

– Company profiles of major market players within the industry, including Charles River Laboratories, Envigo, Crown Bioscience Inc., Genoway S.A., Taconic Biosciences and Merck & Co., Inc.

Scope of Report

The report describes three global markets: the animal model market, the 3D cultures market and the organoid market. The organoid market is described in more detail in a separate chapter of the report.

Reasons for Doing This Study

The current market is at a point where a shift from classical laboratory animal models to new 3D cell culture-based technologies is occurring. Determining the key factors involved in this shift is crucial for identifying future trends in these partly interconnected industries. Animal model companies need to know the current threats to their business and how to adapt to them. They also need to know which segments will continue to be strong domains for laboratory animals in upcoming years. The report describes the complete market landscape for laboratory animal models.

For companies involved in 3D cultures, the report provides insights into the most promising segments to focus on to help speed up academic research or for new drug development. The study’s wide scope compares all three available technologies and offers the overall picture in a single detailed report.

