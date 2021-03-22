Immunochemistry Market Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecasts During 2020

The global Immunochemistry Market was valued at USD 1.47 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.77 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.27% from 2017 to 2025.

Immunohistochemistry involves the process of selectively imaging antigens in cells of a tissue section by exploiting the principle of antibodies binding specifically to antigens in biological tissues.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growth in number of cancer cases

1.2 Rising geriatric population

1.3 Technological advancements in IVD sector

1.4 Increasing Healthcare Spending

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenarios

2.2 Stringent regulations in US

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Immunochemistry Market, by End User:

1.1 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

1.2 Research Institutes

1.3 Other End Users

2. Global Immunochemistry Market, by Application:

2.1 Diagnostics

2.1.1 Cancer

2.1.2 Infectious Diseases

2.1.3 Cardiovascular Disease

2.1.4 Autoimmune Diseases

2.1.5 Diabetes Mellitus

2.1.6 Nephrological Diseases

2.2 Drug Testing

3. Global Immunochemistry Market, by Product:

3.1 Antibodies

3.1.1 Primary Antibodies

3.1.2 Secondary Antibodies

3.2 Equipment

3.2.1 Slide Staining Systems

3.2.2 Tissue Microarrays

3.2.3 Tissue Processing Systems

3.2.4 Slide Scanners

3.2.5 Other Equipment

3.3 Reagent

3.3.1 Histological Stains

3.3.2 Blocking Sera and Reagents

3.3.3 Chromogenic Substrates

3.3.4 Fixation Reagents

3.3.5 Stabilizers

3.3.6 Organic Solvents

3.3.7 Proteolytic Enzymes

3.3.8 Diluents

3.4 Kits

4. Global Immunochemistry Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG

2. Danaher Corporation

3. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

5. Merck Millipore

6. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7. Perkinelmer, Inc.

8. Abcam PLC

9. Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

10. Bio SB

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

