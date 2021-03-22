Global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market in US Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Aluminum nitride (AlN) is the only technical ceramic material that features an extremely interesting combination of very high thermal conductivity and excellent electrical insulation properties.

Aluminum nitride (AlN), a covalently-bonded ceramic, is synthesized from the abundant elements aluminum and nitrogen. It does not occur naturally.

AlN is stable in inert atmospheres at temperatures over 2000°C. It exhibits high thermal conductivity but is, uniquely, a strong dielectric. This unusual combination of properties makes AlN a critical advanced material for many future applications in optics, lighting, electronics and renewable energy.

ALSO READ : Link 1 https://www.taskade.com/v/dwM8Du1kZEzjWtHG#node-d2fac812-22b2-409e-80ec-4d68d48e62be

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates in US, including the following market information:

US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Sqm.)

US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Sqm.)

Top Five Competitors in US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market 2019 (%)

The global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates market was valued at 54 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 73 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. While the Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Sqm.)

US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

AlN-170

AlN-200

Others

ALSO READ : Link 2 https://teletype.in/@ehtesham/O7jUqJcfC

US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Sqm.)

US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

IGBT

LED

Automobile

Aerospace

Others

ALSO READ : Link 3 http://www.marketwatch.com/story/data-center-service-market-2021-receives-a-rapid-boost-in-economy-due-to-high-emerging-demands-by-forecast-to-2022-2021-01-12

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Sqm.)

Total US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Maruwa

Rogers/Curamik

CoorsTek

Toshiba Materials

CeramTec

Ferrotec

KCC Corporation

Denka

Remtec

Stellar Industries Corp

Shengda Tech

Nanjing Zhongjiang New Material Science &Technology

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Overall Market Size

2.1 US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 AlN-170

4.1.3 AlN-200

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 IGBT

5.1.3 LED

5.1.4 Automobile

5.1.5 Aerospace

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Maruwa

6.1.1 Maruwa Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Maruwa Business Overview

6.1.3 Maruwa Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Maruwa Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Maruwa Key News

6.2 Rogers/Curamik

6.2.1 Rogers/Curamik Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Rogers/Curamik Business Overview

6.2.3 Rogers/Curamik Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Rogers/Curamik Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Rogers/Curamik Key News

6.3 CoorsTek

6.3.1 CoorsTek Corporate Summary

6.3.2 CoorsTek Business Overview

6.3.3 CoorsTek Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 CoorsTek Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.3.5 CoorsTek Key News

6.4 Toshiba Materials

6.4.1 Toshiba Materials Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Toshiba Materials Business Overview

6.4.3 Toshiba Materials Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Toshiba Materials Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Toshiba Materials Key News

6.5 CeramTec

6.5.1 CeramTec Corporate Summary

6.5.2 CeramTec Business Overview

6.5.3 CeramTec Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 CeramTec Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.5.5 CeramTec Key News

6.6 Ferrotec

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105