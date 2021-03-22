Graphite Electrode Rod Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, Opportunity Assessments 2021-2027 | Showa Denko K.K, FANGDA CARBON, GrafTech

“

The report titled Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Graphite Electrode Rod report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Graphite Electrode Rod report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Graphite Electrode Rod market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Showa Denko K.K, FANGDA CARBON, GrafTech, Graphite India Limited (GIL), HEG Limited, Tokai Carbon, Jilin Carbon, Yangzi Carbon, Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd, SEC, Nippon Carbon

Market Segmentation by Product: Regular Power (RP) Graphite Electrodes

High Power (HP) Graphite Electrodes

Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes



Market Segmentation by Application: Electric ARC Furnace Steel

Others (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc)



The Graphite Electrode Rod Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Graphite Electrode Rod market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Graphite Electrode Rod market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Graphite Electrode Rod industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Graphite Electrode Rod market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Graphite Electrode Rod market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Graphite Electrode Rod market?

Table of Contents:

1 Graphite Electrode Rod Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Graphite Electrode Rod

1.2 Graphite Electrode Rod Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Regular Power (RP) Graphite Electrodes

1.2.3 High Power (HP) Graphite Electrodes

1.2.4 Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes

1.3 Graphite Electrode Rod Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Electric ARC Furnace Steel

1.3.3 Others (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc)

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 Middle East & Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 South America Graphite Electrode Rod Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 Japan Graphite Electrode Rod Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 China Graphite Electrode Rod Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.8 India Graphite Electrode Rod Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Graphite Electrode Rod Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Graphite Electrode Rod Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Graphite Electrode Rod Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Graphite Electrode Rod Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Graphite Electrode Rod Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Graphite Electrode Rod Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Production

3.4.1 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Production

3.5.1 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 Middle East & Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Production

3.6.1 Middle East & Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 Middle East & Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 South America Graphite Electrode Rod Production

3.7.1 South America Graphite Electrode Rod Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 South America Graphite Electrode Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Japan Graphite Electrode Rod Production

3.8.1 Japan Graphite Electrode Rod Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Japan Graphite Electrode Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 China Graphite Electrode Rod Production

3.9.1 China Graphite Electrode Rod Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 China Graphite Electrode Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.10 India Graphite Electrode Rod Production

3.10.1 India Graphite Electrode Rod Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.10.2 India Graphite Electrode Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Graphite Electrode Rod Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Graphite Electrode Rod Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Showa Denko K.K

7.1.1 Showa Denko K.K Graphite Electrode Rod Corporation Information

7.1.2 Showa Denko K.K Graphite Electrode Rod Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Showa Denko K.K Graphite Electrode Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Showa Denko K.K Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Showa Denko K.K Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 FANGDA CARBON

7.2.1 FANGDA CARBON Graphite Electrode Rod Corporation Information

7.2.2 FANGDA CARBON Graphite Electrode Rod Product Portfolio

7.2.3 FANGDA CARBON Graphite Electrode Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 FANGDA CARBON Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 FANGDA CARBON Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 GrafTech

7.3.1 GrafTech Graphite Electrode Rod Corporation Information

7.3.2 GrafTech Graphite Electrode Rod Product Portfolio

7.3.3 GrafTech Graphite Electrode Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 GrafTech Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 GrafTech Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Graphite India Limited (GIL)

7.4.1 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Graphite Electrode Rod Corporation Information

7.4.2 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Graphite Electrode Rod Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Graphite Electrode Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 HEG Limited

7.5.1 HEG Limited Graphite Electrode Rod Corporation Information

7.5.2 HEG Limited Graphite Electrode Rod Product Portfolio

7.5.3 HEG Limited Graphite Electrode Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 HEG Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 HEG Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Tokai Carbon

7.6.1 Tokai Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Corporation Information

7.6.2 Tokai Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Tokai Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Tokai Carbon Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Tokai Carbon Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Jilin Carbon

7.7.1 Jilin Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jilin Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Jilin Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Jilin Carbon Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Jilin Carbon Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Yangzi Carbon

7.8.1 Yangzi Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Corporation Information

7.8.2 Yangzi Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Yangzi Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Yangzi Carbon Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Yangzi Carbon Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd

7.9.1 Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd Graphite Electrode Rod Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd Graphite Electrode Rod Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd Graphite Electrode Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 SEC

7.10.1 SEC Graphite Electrode Rod Corporation Information

7.10.2 SEC Graphite Electrode Rod Product Portfolio

7.10.3 SEC Graphite Electrode Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 SEC Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 SEC Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Nippon Carbon

7.11.1 Nippon Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Corporation Information

7.11.2 Nippon Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Nippon Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Nippon Carbon Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Nippon Carbon Recent Developments/Updates

8 Graphite Electrode Rod Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Graphite Electrode Rod Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Graphite Electrode Rod

8.4 Graphite Electrode Rod Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Graphite Electrode Rod Distributors List

9.3 Graphite Electrode Rod Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Graphite Electrode Rod Industry Trends

10.2 Graphite Electrode Rod Growth Drivers

10.3 Graphite Electrode Rod Market Challenges

10.4 Graphite Electrode Rod Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Graphite Electrode Rod by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 Middle East & Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 South America Graphite Electrode Rod Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 Japan Graphite Electrode Rod Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 China Graphite Electrode Rod Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.8 India Graphite Electrode Rod Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Graphite Electrode Rod

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Graphite Electrode Rod by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Graphite Electrode Rod by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Graphite Electrode Rod by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Graphite Electrode Rod by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Graphite Electrode Rod by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Graphite Electrode Rod by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Graphite Electrode Rod by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Graphite Electrode Rod by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”