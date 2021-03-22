Cell Lysis Cell Fractionation Market With COVID-19 Industry Impact Analysis During 2025

The global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation market was valued at USD 2.28 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.49 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.25% from 2017 to 2025.

Cell fractionation is the process used to separate cellular components while preserving individual functions of each component. With increasing need for down streaming process and high generation of biopharmaceuticals, the cell fractionation market is expected to grow at a High CAGR.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Government Funding for Research

1.2 Increasing cases of diseases

1.3 Expanding Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Cost of Cell-Based Research

2.2 Shortage of Skilled Personnel

Market Segmentation:

1. By Type of Cell:

1.1 Mammalian Cells

1.2 Microbial Cells

1.3 Other Cells

2. By End User:

2.1 Research Laboratories and Institutes

2.2 Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

2.3 Others

3. By Product:

3.1 Instruments

3.1.1 Sonicators

3.1.2 Homogenizers

3.1.3 Other Instruments

3.2 Consumables

3.2.1 Reagents and Kits

3.2.2 Beads

3.2.3 Disposables

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

2. Merck KGAA

3. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

4. Beckman Coulter, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

5. Becton, Dickinson and Company

6. Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

7. MiltenyiBiotec

8. Roche Diagnostics (A Division of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

9. Qiagen N.V.

10. Qsonica, LLC

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionationmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

