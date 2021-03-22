Global Surfacing Machine Market in China , Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

Surfacing machine is a type of tool that is utilized for grinding or milling work pieces. It basically uses an abrasive wheel as the cutting tool. The rough surface of the abrasive wheel shreds off small portions of the work piece as required.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Surfacing Machine in China, including the following market information:

China Surfacing Machine Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Surfacing Machine Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

China Surfacing Machine Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Surfacing Machine Market 2019 (%)

The global Surfacing Machine market was valued at 9496.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10210 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period. MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Surfacing Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Surfacing Machine production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Surfacing Machine Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China Surfacing Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Milling Machine

Grinding Machine

China Surfacing Machine Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China Surfacing Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Machinery Manufacturing

Automobile

Aerospace & Defense

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Surfacing Machine Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Surfacing Machine Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Surfacing Machine Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total China Surfacing Machine Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

DMG Mori Seiki

AMADA

KOMATSU NTC

Yamazaki Mazak

Okuma Corporation

Haas Automation

Doosan Infracore

Makino

JTEKT Corporation

DMTG

Emag

GROB

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Surfacing Machine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Surfacing Machine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Surfacing Machine Overall Market Size

2.1 China Surfacing Machine Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Surfacing Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Surfacing Machine Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Surfacing Machine Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Surfacing Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Surfacing Machine Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Surfacing Machine Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Surfacing Machine Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surfacing Machine Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Surfacing Machine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surfacing Machine Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Surfacing Machine Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surfacing Machine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Surfacing Machine Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Milling Machine

4.1.3 Grinding Machine

4.2 By Type – China Surfacing Machine Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Surfacing Machine Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Surfacing Machine Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Surfacing Machine Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Surfacing Machine Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Surfacing Machine Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Surfacing Machine Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Surfacing Machine Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Surfacing Machine Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Surfacing Machine Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Machinery Manufacturing

5.1.3 Automobile

5.1.4 Aerospace & Defense

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – China Surfacing Machine Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Surfacing Machine Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Surfacing Machine Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Surfacing Machine Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Surfacing Machine Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Surfacing Machine Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Surfacing Machine Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Surfacing Machine Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Surfacing Machine Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 DMG Mori Seiki

6.1.1 DMG Mori Seiki Corporate Summary

6.1.2 DMG Mori Seiki Business Overview

6.1.3 DMG Mori Seiki Surfacing Machine Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 DMG Mori Seiki Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 DMG Mori Seiki Key News

6.2 AMADA

6.2.1 AMADA Corporate Summary

6.2.2 AMADA Business Overview

6.2.3 AMADA Surfacing Machine Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 AMADA Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 AMADA Key News

6.3 KOMATSU NTC

6.3.1 KOMATSU NTC Corporate Summary

6.3.2 KOMATSU NTC Business Overview

6.3.3 KOMATSU NTC Surfacing Machine Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 KOMATSU NTC Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 KOMATSU NTC Key News

6.4 Yamazaki Mazak

6.4.1 Yamazaki Mazak Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Yamazaki Mazak Business Overview

6.4.3 Yamazaki Mazak Surfacing Machine Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Yamazaki Mazak Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Yamazaki Mazak Key News

6.5 Okuma Corporation

6.5.1 Okuma Corporation Corporate Summary

….continued

