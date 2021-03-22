Global Digital Metal Detector Market in France , Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

A digital metal detector is an electronic instrument that detects the presence of metal nearby. Metal detectors are useful for finding metal inclusions hidden within objects, or metal objects buried underground. They often consist of a handheld unit with a sensor probe which can be swept over the ground or other objects. If the sensor comes near a piece of metal this is indicated by a changing tone in earphones, or a needle moving on an indicator. Usually the device gives some indication of distance; the closer the metal is, the higher the tone in the earphone or the higher the needle goes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Metal Detector in France, including the following market information:

France Digital Metal Detector Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Digital Metal Detector Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

France Digital Metal Detector Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in France Digital Metal Detector Market 2019 (%)

The global Digital Metal Detector market was valued at 581.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 782.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Metal Detector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Digital Metal Detector production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Digital Metal Detector Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Digital Metal Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Very Low Frequency

Pulse Induction

Beat-frequency Oscillation

France Digital Metal Detector Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Digital Metal Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Leisure & Entertainment

Security

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Digital Metal Detector Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Digital Metal Detector Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Digital Metal Detector Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total France Digital Metal Detector Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Minelab(Codan)

Garrett

Fisher Research Labs

White’s Electronics

Bounty Hunter

Nokta Makro

Teknetics

Tesoro Electronics

OKM

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Metal Detector Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Digital Metal Detector Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Digital Metal Detector Overall Market Size

2.1 France Digital Metal Detector Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Digital Metal Detector Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Digital Metal Detector Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Metal Detector Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Digital Metal Detector Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Digital Metal Detector Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Digital Metal Detector Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Digital Metal Detector Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Metal Detector Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Digital Metal Detector Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Metal Detector Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Digital Metal Detector Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Metal Detector Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Digital Metal Detector Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Very Low Frequency

4.1.3 Pulse Induction

4.1.4 Beat-frequency Oscillation

4.2 By Type – France Digital Metal Detector Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Digital Metal Detector Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Digital Metal Detector Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Digital Metal Detector Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Digital Metal Detector Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Digital Metal Detector Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Digital Metal Detector Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Digital Metal Detector Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Digital Metal Detector Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Digital Metal Detector Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Leisure & Entertainment

5.1.3 Security

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – France Digital Metal Detector Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Digital Metal Detector Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Digital Metal Detector Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Digital Metal Detector Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Digital Metal Detector Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Digital Metal Detector Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Digital Metal Detector Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Digital Metal Detector Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Digital Metal Detector Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Minelab(Codan)

6.1.1 Minelab(Codan) Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Minelab(Codan) Business Overview

6.1.3 Minelab(Codan) Digital Metal Detector Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Minelab(Codan) Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Minelab(Codan) Key News

6.2 Garrett

6.2.1 Garrett Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Garrett Business Overview

6.2.3 Garrett Digital Metal Detector Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Garrett Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Garrett Key News

6.3 Fisher Research Labs

6.3.1 Fisher Research Labs Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Fisher Research Labs Business Overview

6.3.3 Fisher Research Labs Digital Metal Detector Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Fisher Research Labs Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Fisher Research Labs Key News

6.4 White’s Electronics

6.4.1 White’s Electronics Corporate Summary

6.4.2 White’s Electronics Business Overview

6.4.3 White’s Electronics Digital Metal Detector Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 White’s Electronics Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.4.5 White’s Electronics Key News

6.5 Bounty Hunter

6.5.1 Bounty Hunter Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Bounty Hunter Business Overview

6.5.3 Bounty Hunter Digital Metal Detector Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Bounty Hunter Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Bounty Hunter Key News

6.6 Nokta Makro

6.6.1 Nokta Makro Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Nokta Makro Business Overview

6.6.3 Nokta Makro Digital Metal Detector Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Nokta Makro Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Nokta Makro Key News

6.7 Teknetics

6.6.1 Teknetics Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Teknetics Business Overview

6.6.3 Teknetics Digital Metal Detector Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Teknetics Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Teknetics Key News

6.8 Tesoro Electronics

6.8.1 Tesoro Electronics Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Tesoro Electronics Business Overview

6.8.3 Tesoro Electronics Digital Metal Detector Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Tesoro Electronics Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Tesoro Electronics Key News

6.9 OKM

6.9.1 OKM Corporate Summary

6.9.2 OKM Business Overview

6.9.3 OKM Digital Metal Detector Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 OKM Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.9.5 OKM Key News

6.10 Junhong Electronic&Technology

6.10.1 Junhong Electronic&Technology Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Junhong Electronic&Technology Business Overview

6.10.3 Junhong Electronic&Technology Digital Metal Detector Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Junhong Electronic&Technology Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Junhong Electronic&Technology Key News

7 Digital Metal Detector Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Digital Metal Detector Production Capacity and Value in France, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 France Digital Metal Detector Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 France Digital Metal Detector Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 France Digital Metal Detector Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Digital Metal Detector Manufacturers in France

7.2.1 France Key Local Digital Metal Detector Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 France Key Local Digital Metal Detector Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 France Key Local Digital Metal Detector Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Digital Metal Detector Production Sold in France and Sold Other Than France by Manufacturers

7.3 Digital Metal Detector Export and Import in France

7.3.1 France Digital Metal Detector Export Market

7.3.2 France Digital Metal Detector Source of Imports

….continued

