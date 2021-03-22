Tissue Paper Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2027 | Kimberly-Clark, Essity (from SCA), Procter & Gamble

“

The report titled Global Tissue Paper Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Tissue Paper market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Tissue Paper market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Tissue Paper market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Tissue Paper market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Tissue Paper report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Tissue Paper report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Tissue Paper market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Tissue Paper market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Tissue Paper market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Tissue Paper market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Tissue Paper market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Kimberly-Clark, Essity (from SCA), Procter & Gamble, Georgia-Pacific, Sofidel, Empresas CMPC, Hengan International, APP (Sinar Mas Group), WEPA, Metsa Group, Kruger, Cascades, C & S, ICT Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Toilet Paper

Kitchen & Hand Towels

Napkins

Facial tissues

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: At Home(AH)

Away from Home(AFH)

Parent Rolls



The Tissue Paper Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Tissue Paper market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Tissue Paper market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Tissue Paper market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Tissue Paper industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Tissue Paper market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Tissue Paper market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tissue Paper market?

Table of Contents:

1 Tissue Paper Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tissue Paper

1.2 Tissue Paper Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tissue Paper Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Toilet Paper

1.2.3 Kitchen & Hand Towels

1.2.4 Napkins

1.2.5 Facial tissues

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Tissue Paper Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Tissue Paper Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 At Home(AH)

1.3.3 Away from Home(AFH)

1.3.4 Parent Rolls

1.4 Global Tissue Paper Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Tissue Paper Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Tissue Paper Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Tissue Paper Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Tissue Paper Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Tissue Paper Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Tissue Paper Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Tissue Paper Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Tissue Paper Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Tissue Paper Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Tissue Paper Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Tissue Paper Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Tissue Paper Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Tissue Paper Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Tissue Paper Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Tissue Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Tissue Paper Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Tissue Paper Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Tissue Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Tissue Paper Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Tissue Paper Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Tissue Paper Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Tissue Paper Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Tissue Paper Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Tissue Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Tissue Paper Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Tissue Paper Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Tissue Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Tissue Paper Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Tissue Paper Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Tissue Paper Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Tissue Paper Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Tissue Paper Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Tissue Paper Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Tissue Paper Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Tissue Paper Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Tissue Paper Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Kimberly-Clark

6.1.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

6.1.2 Kimberly-Clark Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Kimberly-Clark Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Kimberly-Clark Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Essity (from SCA)

6.2.1 Essity (from SCA) Corporation Information

6.2.2 Essity (from SCA) Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Essity (from SCA) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Essity (from SCA) Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Essity (from SCA) Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Procter & Gamble

6.3.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

6.3.2 Procter & Gamble Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Procter & Gamble Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Procter & Gamble Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Georgia-Pacific

6.4.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

6.4.2 Georgia-Pacific Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Georgia-Pacific Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Georgia-Pacific Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Sofidel

6.5.1 Sofidel Corporation Information

6.5.2 Sofidel Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Sofidel Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Sofidel Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Sofidel Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Empresas CMPC

6.6.1 Empresas CMPC Corporation Information

6.6.2 Empresas CMPC Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Empresas CMPC Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Empresas CMPC Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Empresas CMPC Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Hengan International

6.6.1 Hengan International Corporation Information

6.6.2 Hengan International Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Hengan International Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Hengan International Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Hengan International Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 APP (Sinar Mas Group)

6.8.1 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Corporation Information

6.8.2 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.8.5 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 WEPA

6.9.1 WEPA Corporation Information

6.9.2 WEPA Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 WEPA Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 WEPA Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.9.5 WEPA Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Metsa Group

6.10.1 Metsa Group Corporation Information

6.10.2 Metsa Group Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Metsa Group Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Metsa Group Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Metsa Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Kruger

6.11.1 Kruger Corporation Information

6.11.2 Kruger Tissue Paper Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Kruger Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Kruger Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Kruger Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Cascades

6.12.1 Cascades Corporation Information

6.12.2 Cascades Tissue Paper Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Cascades Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Cascades Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Cascades Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 C & S

6.13.1 C & S Corporation Information

6.13.2 C & S Tissue Paper Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 C & S Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 C & S Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.13.5 C & S Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 ICT Group

6.14.1 ICT Group Corporation Information

6.14.2 ICT Group Tissue Paper Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 ICT Group Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 ICT Group Tissue Paper Product Portfolio

6.14.5 ICT Group Recent Developments/Updates

7 Tissue Paper Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Tissue Paper Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tissue Paper

7.4 Tissue Paper Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Tissue Paper Distributors List

8.3 Tissue Paper Customers

9 Tissue Paper Market Dynamics

9.1 Tissue Paper Industry Trends

9.2 Tissue Paper Growth Drivers

9.3 Tissue Paper Market Challenges

9.4 Tissue Paper Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Tissue Paper Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Tissue Paper by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Tissue Paper by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Tissue Paper Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Tissue Paper by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Tissue Paper by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Tissue Paper Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Tissue Paper by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Tissue Paper by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

