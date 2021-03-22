Tangential Flow Filtration Market Research Report 2020-2025 By Players, Regions, Product Types And Applications

The global Tangential Flow Filtration market was valued at USD 554.62 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1603.48 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.52% from 2017 to 2025.

Tangential flow filtration (TFF) is a rapid and efficient method for separation and purification of biomolecules. It can be applied to a wide range of biological fields such as immunology, protein chemistry, molecular biology, biochemistry, and microbiology.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growth in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

1.2 Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Technologies

1.3 Advantages of Tangential Flow Filtration Over Normal Flow Filtration

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent Government Regulations for Validation of Filtration Processes

Market Segmentation:

1. By Application:

1.1 Bioprocessing

1.1.1 Product Concentration, Purification, and Diafiltration

1.1.2 Cell Harvesting & Cell Clarification

1.2 Viral Vectors and Vaccine Purification

1.3 Pharmaceutical Water Production

1.4 Other Applications

2. By Pore Size/ Molecular Weight Cut-Off:

2.1 Ultrafilters

2.2 Microfilters

2.3 Reverse Osmosis Filters

3. By Membrane Material:

3.1 Polyethersulfone

3.2 Regenerated Cellulose

3.3 Other Materials

4. By Technology:

4.1 Ultrafiltration

4.2 Microfiltration

4.3 Reverse Osmosis

5. By Product:

5.1 Single-Use Systems

5.2 Reusable Systems

5.3 Membrane Filters

5.3.1 Cassettes

5.3.2 Cartridges

5.4 Filtration Accessories

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Danaher Corporation

2. Merck Millipore

3. Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

4. Parker Hannifin Corporation

5. Ge Healthcare

6. Alfa Laval AB

7. Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

8. Novasep

9. Pendotech

10. Spectrum Laboratories, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

