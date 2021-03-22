Polysilicon Market Overview, Trend Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027 | GCL Group, WACKER CHEMIE, Hemlock Semiconductor

“

The report titled Global Polysilicon Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polysilicon market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polysilicon market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polysilicon market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polysilicon market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polysilicon report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polysilicon report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polysilicon market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polysilicon market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polysilicon market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polysilicon market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polysilicon market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: GCL Group, WACKER CHEMIE, Hemlock Semiconductor, OCI, REC Silicon, TBEA, SunEdision, Sichuan Yongxiang, KCC, Tokuyama, HanKook Silicon, Daqo New Energy, Dun’an Group, LDK Solar, Hanwha Chemical, Luoyang China Silicon, Asia Silicon, Yichang CSG

Market Segmentation by Product: Solar Grade Polysilicon

Electronic Grade Polysilicon



Market Segmentation by Application: Solar Photovoltaics (PV) Industry

Semiconductor Industry

Others



The Polysilicon Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polysilicon market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polysilicon market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polysilicon market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polysilicon industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polysilicon market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polysilicon market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polysilicon market?

Table of Contents:

1 Polysilicon Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polysilicon

1.2 Polysilicon Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polysilicon Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Solar Grade Polysilicon

1.2.3 Electronic Grade Polysilicon

1.3 Polysilicon Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polysilicon Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Solar Photovoltaics (PV) Industry

1.3.3 Semiconductor Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Polysilicon Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Polysilicon Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Polysilicon Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Polysilicon Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Polysilicon Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Polysilicon Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 Southeast Asia Polysilicon Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Polysilicon Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 Japan Polysilicon Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 South Korea Polysilicon Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polysilicon Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polysilicon Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Polysilicon Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Polysilicon Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Polysilicon Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Polysilicon Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Polysilicon Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Polysilicon Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Polysilicon Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Polysilicon Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Polysilicon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Polysilicon Production

3.4.1 North America Polysilicon Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Polysilicon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Polysilicon Production

3.5.1 Europe Polysilicon Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Polysilicon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 Southeast Asia Polysilicon Production

3.6.1 Southeast Asia Polysilicon Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 Southeast Asia Polysilicon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 China Polysilicon Production

3.7.1 China Polysilicon Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 China Polysilicon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Japan Polysilicon Production

3.8.1 Japan Polysilicon Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Japan Polysilicon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 South Korea Polysilicon Production

3.9.1 South Korea Polysilicon Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 South Korea Polysilicon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Polysilicon Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Polysilicon Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Polysilicon Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Polysilicon Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Polysilicon Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Polysilicon Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Polysilicon Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Polysilicon Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polysilicon Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Polysilicon Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Polysilicon Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Polysilicon Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Polysilicon Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 GCL Group

7.1.1 GCL Group Polysilicon Corporation Information

7.1.2 GCL Group Polysilicon Product Portfolio

7.1.3 GCL Group Polysilicon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 GCL Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 GCL Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 WACKER CHEMIE

7.2.1 WACKER CHEMIE Polysilicon Corporation Information

7.2.2 WACKER CHEMIE Polysilicon Product Portfolio

7.2.3 WACKER CHEMIE Polysilicon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 WACKER CHEMIE Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 WACKER CHEMIE Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Hemlock Semiconductor

7.3.1 Hemlock Semiconductor Polysilicon Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hemlock Semiconductor Polysilicon Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Hemlock Semiconductor Polysilicon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Hemlock Semiconductor Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Hemlock Semiconductor Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 OCI

7.4.1 OCI Polysilicon Corporation Information

7.4.2 OCI Polysilicon Product Portfolio

7.4.3 OCI Polysilicon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 OCI Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 OCI Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 REC Silicon

7.5.1 REC Silicon Polysilicon Corporation Information

7.5.2 REC Silicon Polysilicon Product Portfolio

7.5.3 REC Silicon Polysilicon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 REC Silicon Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 REC Silicon Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 TBEA

7.6.1 TBEA Polysilicon Corporation Information

7.6.2 TBEA Polysilicon Product Portfolio

7.6.3 TBEA Polysilicon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 TBEA Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 TBEA Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 SunEdision

7.7.1 SunEdision Polysilicon Corporation Information

7.7.2 SunEdision Polysilicon Product Portfolio

7.7.3 SunEdision Polysilicon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 SunEdision Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 SunEdision Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sichuan Yongxiang

7.8.1 Sichuan Yongxiang Polysilicon Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sichuan Yongxiang Polysilicon Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sichuan Yongxiang Polysilicon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sichuan Yongxiang Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sichuan Yongxiang Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 KCC

7.9.1 KCC Polysilicon Corporation Information

7.9.2 KCC Polysilicon Product Portfolio

7.9.3 KCC Polysilicon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 KCC Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 KCC Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Tokuyama

7.10.1 Tokuyama Polysilicon Corporation Information

7.10.2 Tokuyama Polysilicon Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Tokuyama Polysilicon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Tokuyama Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Tokuyama Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 HanKook Silicon

7.11.1 HanKook Silicon Polysilicon Corporation Information

7.11.2 HanKook Silicon Polysilicon Product Portfolio

7.11.3 HanKook Silicon Polysilicon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 HanKook Silicon Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 HanKook Silicon Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Daqo New Energy

7.12.1 Daqo New Energy Polysilicon Corporation Information

7.12.2 Daqo New Energy Polysilicon Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Daqo New Energy Polysilicon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Daqo New Energy Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Daqo New Energy Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Dun’an Group

7.13.1 Dun’an Group Polysilicon Corporation Information

7.13.2 Dun’an Group Polysilicon Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Dun’an Group Polysilicon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Dun’an Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Dun’an Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 LDK Solar

7.14.1 LDK Solar Polysilicon Corporation Information

7.14.2 LDK Solar Polysilicon Product Portfolio

7.14.3 LDK Solar Polysilicon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 LDK Solar Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 LDK Solar Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Hanwha Chemical

7.15.1 Hanwha Chemical Polysilicon Corporation Information

7.15.2 Hanwha Chemical Polysilicon Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Hanwha Chemical Polysilicon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Hanwha Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Hanwha Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Luoyang China Silicon

7.16.1 Luoyang China Silicon Polysilicon Corporation Information

7.16.2 Luoyang China Silicon Polysilicon Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Luoyang China Silicon Polysilicon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Luoyang China Silicon Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Luoyang China Silicon Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Asia Silicon

7.17.1 Asia Silicon Polysilicon Corporation Information

7.17.2 Asia Silicon Polysilicon Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Asia Silicon Polysilicon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Asia Silicon Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Asia Silicon Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Yichang CSG

7.18.1 Yichang CSG Polysilicon Corporation Information

7.18.2 Yichang CSG Polysilicon Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Yichang CSG Polysilicon Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Yichang CSG Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Yichang CSG Recent Developments/Updates

8 Polysilicon Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polysilicon Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polysilicon

8.4 Polysilicon Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Polysilicon Distributors List

9.3 Polysilicon Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Polysilicon Industry Trends

10.2 Polysilicon Growth Drivers

10.3 Polysilicon Market Challenges

10.4 Polysilicon Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polysilicon by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Polysilicon Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Polysilicon Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 Southeast Asia Polysilicon Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 China Polysilicon Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 Japan Polysilicon Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 South Korea Polysilicon Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Polysilicon

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Polysilicon by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Polysilicon by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Polysilicon by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Polysilicon by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polysilicon by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polysilicon by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Polysilicon by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Polysilicon by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

