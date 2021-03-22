Electrical Tape Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | 3M, Achem (YC Group), Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

“

The report titled Global Electrical Tape Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electrical Tape market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electrical Tape market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electrical Tape market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electrical Tape market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electrical Tape report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electrical Tape report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electrical Tape market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electrical Tape market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electrical Tape market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electrical Tape market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electrical Tape market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3M, Achem (YC Group), Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Nitto, IPG, Scapa, Saint Gobin (CHR), Four Pillars, H-Old, Plymouth, Teraoka, Wurth, Shushi, Avery Dennison Corporation(Yongle), Yongguan adhesive, Sincere, Denka, Furukawa Electric, Berry Plastics

Market Segmentation by Product: Cloth Electrical Tape

PVC Electrical Tape

PET Electrical Tape



Market Segmentation by Application: Electrical & Electronics

Auto Industry

Aerospace

Communication Industry



The Electrical Tape Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electrical Tape market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electrical Tape market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electrical Tape market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electrical Tape industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electrical Tape market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electrical Tape market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electrical Tape market?

Table of Contents:

1 Electrical Tape Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electrical Tape

1.2 Electrical Tape Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electrical Tape Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cloth Electrical Tape

1.2.3 PVC Electrical Tape

1.2.4 PET Electrical Tape

1.3 Electrical Tape Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Electrical Tape Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.3 Auto Industry

1.3.4 Aerospace

1.3.5 Communication Industry

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Electrical Tape Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Electrical Tape Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Electrical Tape Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Electrical Tape Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Electrical Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Electrical Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Electrical Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Electrical Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 Taiwan, China Electrical Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electrical Tape Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Electrical Tape Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Electrical Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Electrical Tape Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Electrical Tape Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Electrical Tape Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Electrical Tape Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Electrical Tape Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Electrical Tape Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Electrical Tape Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Electrical Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Electrical Tape Production

3.4.1 North America Electrical Tape Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Electrical Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Electrical Tape Production

3.5.1 Europe Electrical Tape Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Electrical Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Electrical Tape Production

3.6.1 China Electrical Tape Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Electrical Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Electrical Tape Production

3.7.1 Japan Electrical Tape Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Electrical Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Taiwan, China Electrical Tape Production

3.8.1 Taiwan, China Electrical Tape Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Taiwan, China Electrical Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Electrical Tape Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Electrical Tape Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Electrical Tape Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Electrical Tape Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Electrical Tape Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Electrical Tape Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Electrical Tape Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Electrical Tape Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Electrical Tape Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Electrical Tape Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Electrical Tape Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Electrical Tape Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Electrical Tape Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Electrical Tape Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Electrical Tape Product Portfolio

7.1.3 3M Electrical Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Achem (YC Group)

7.2.1 Achem (YC Group) Electrical Tape Corporation Information

7.2.2 Achem (YC Group) Electrical Tape Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Achem (YC Group) Electrical Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Achem (YC Group) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Achem (YC Group) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

7.3.1 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Electrical Tape Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Electrical Tape Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Electrical Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Nitto

7.4.1 Nitto Electrical Tape Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nitto Electrical Tape Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Nitto Electrical Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Nitto Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Nitto Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 IPG

7.5.1 IPG Electrical Tape Corporation Information

7.5.2 IPG Electrical Tape Product Portfolio

7.5.3 IPG Electrical Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 IPG Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 IPG Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Scapa

7.6.1 Scapa Electrical Tape Corporation Information

7.6.2 Scapa Electrical Tape Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Scapa Electrical Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Scapa Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Scapa Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Saint Gobin (CHR)

7.7.1 Saint Gobin (CHR) Electrical Tape Corporation Information

7.7.2 Saint Gobin (CHR) Electrical Tape Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Saint Gobin (CHR) Electrical Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Saint Gobin (CHR) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Saint Gobin (CHR) Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Four Pillars

7.8.1 Four Pillars Electrical Tape Corporation Information

7.8.2 Four Pillars Electrical Tape Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Four Pillars Electrical Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Four Pillars Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Four Pillars Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 H-Old

7.9.1 H-Old Electrical Tape Corporation Information

7.9.2 H-Old Electrical Tape Product Portfolio

7.9.3 H-Old Electrical Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 H-Old Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 H-Old Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Plymouth

7.10.1 Plymouth Electrical Tape Corporation Information

7.10.2 Plymouth Electrical Tape Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Plymouth Electrical Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Plymouth Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Plymouth Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Teraoka

7.11.1 Teraoka Electrical Tape Corporation Information

7.11.2 Teraoka Electrical Tape Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Teraoka Electrical Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Teraoka Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Teraoka Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Wurth

7.12.1 Wurth Electrical Tape Corporation Information

7.12.2 Wurth Electrical Tape Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Wurth Electrical Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Wurth Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Wurth Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Shushi

7.13.1 Shushi Electrical Tape Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shushi Electrical Tape Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Shushi Electrical Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Shushi Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Shushi Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Avery Dennison Corporation(Yongle)

7.14.1 Avery Dennison Corporation(Yongle) Electrical Tape Corporation Information

7.14.2 Avery Dennison Corporation(Yongle) Electrical Tape Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Avery Dennison Corporation(Yongle) Electrical Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Avery Dennison Corporation(Yongle) Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Avery Dennison Corporation(Yongle) Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Yongguan adhesive

7.15.1 Yongguan adhesive Electrical Tape Corporation Information

7.15.2 Yongguan adhesive Electrical Tape Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Yongguan adhesive Electrical Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Yongguan adhesive Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Yongguan adhesive Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Sincere

7.16.1 Sincere Electrical Tape Corporation Information

7.16.2 Sincere Electrical Tape Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Sincere Electrical Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Sincere Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Sincere Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Denka

7.17.1 Denka Electrical Tape Corporation Information

7.17.2 Denka Electrical Tape Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Denka Electrical Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Denka Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Denka Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Furukawa Electric

7.18.1 Furukawa Electric Electrical Tape Corporation Information

7.18.2 Furukawa Electric Electrical Tape Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Furukawa Electric Electrical Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Furukawa Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Furukawa Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Berry Plastics

7.19.1 Berry Plastics Electrical Tape Corporation Information

7.19.2 Berry Plastics Electrical Tape Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Berry Plastics Electrical Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Berry Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Berry Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

8 Electrical Tape Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Electrical Tape Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electrical Tape

8.4 Electrical Tape Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Electrical Tape Distributors List

9.3 Electrical Tape Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Electrical Tape Industry Trends

10.2 Electrical Tape Growth Drivers

10.3 Electrical Tape Market Challenges

10.4 Electrical Tape Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Electrical Tape by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Electrical Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Electrical Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Electrical Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Electrical Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 Taiwan, China Electrical Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Electrical Tape

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Electrical Tape by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Electrical Tape by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Electrical Tape by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Electrical Tape by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Electrical Tape by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Electrical Tape by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Electrical Tape by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Electrical Tape by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”