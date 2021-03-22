Global GPU-as-a-Service Market Changing Dynamics Of Competition With Forecast To 2030

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Global GPU-as-a-Service Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global GPU-as-a-Service Market accounted for over US$ XXX million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2030.

GPU-as-a-Service is elaborated as Graphic Processor Unit, which in earlier days was a small section of the (CPU) Central Processing Unit. As the name says, it was used to make the personal computers video-enabled or graphic-enabled. With more and more improvements, the content transformed into audio, video, pictures. It then tracks the key role of the graphic processor unit that would become more vital in general scheme ofmany things; and it also proved its efficiency. Graphic processor unit was gradually and sturdily made its way to turn out to be something that was highly in demand in miche industries of augmented reality, virtual reality, and gamers to something that had extra mass appeal.

Some of the prominent players in the Global GPU-as-a-Service Market include:

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc., Autodesk, Amazon Web Services, Inc., PTC, Dassault Systems, Inc., Google, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and NVIDIA Corporation.

Presently, there are more and more usage of 3D animation and modelling, resulting in increased demand for advanced hi-performing computing capacities of the graphic processor unit solutions. There are numerous animation studios that are linked of partening with the firms that offer graphic processor unit solutions in order to improve the quality of their recently animated attributes films. Also, the speedy implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT) as well as the (IIoT) Industrial Internet of Things in all the sectors for development, design, as well as data study is supported by deep learning, such as Big Data analytics, Artificial Intelligence that need high performing graphic processor unitfor speeding up and scaling the industrial processes. Graphic processor unit can amplify or boost machine learning and also artificial intelligence workloads with respect to magnitude days and hours, instead of months or weeks. Presently, these GPUs can easily manage massive parallel processing which decreased the time to accomplish the work and in return decreases the overall price of ownership. For instance, firms are utilizing the Artificial Intelligence-powered through graphic processor unit for automating the approvals, sales discounting, as well as payment processing.

The Global GPU-as-a-Service Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product (Software and Services), By Delivery Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By Service Model (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS), By Application (Gaming, Cryptocurrency Mining, Design & Manufacture, Automotive, Real-estate, and Healthcare)

