Global Digital Metal Detector Market in UK , Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

A digital metal detector is an electronic instrument that detects the presence of metal nearby. Metal detectors are useful for finding metal inclusions hidden within objects, or metal objects buried underground. They often consist of a handheld unit with a sensor probe which can be swept over the ground or other objects. If the sensor comes near a piece of metal this is indicated by a changing tone in earphones, or a needle moving on an indicator. Usually the device gives some indication of distance; the closer the metal is, the higher the tone in the earphone or the higher the needle goes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Metal Detector in UK, including the following market information:

UK Digital Metal Detector Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Digital Metal Detector Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

UK Digital Metal Detector Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in UK Digital Metal Detector Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Metal Detector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Digital Metal Detector production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Digital Metal Detector Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

UK Digital Metal Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Very Low Frequency

Pulse Induction

Beat-frequency Oscillation

UK Digital Metal Detector Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

UK Digital Metal Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Leisure & Entertainment

Security

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Digital Metal Detector Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Digital Metal Detector Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Digital Metal Detector Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total UK Digital Metal Detector Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Minelab(Codan)

Garrett

Fisher Research Labs

White’s Electronics

Bounty Hunter

Nokta Makro

Teknetics

Tesoro Electronics

OKM

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Metal Detector Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Digital Metal Detector Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Digital Metal Detector Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Digital Metal Detector Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Digital Metal Detector Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Digital Metal Detector Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Metal Detector Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Digital Metal Detector Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Digital Metal Detector Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Digital Metal Detector Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Digital Metal Detector Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Metal Detector Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Digital Metal Detector Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Metal Detector Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Digital Metal Detector Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Metal Detector Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Digital Metal Detector Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Very Low Frequency

4.1.3 Pulse Induction

4.1.4 Beat-frequency Oscillation

4.2 By Type – UK Digital Metal Detector Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Digital Metal Detector Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Digital Metal Detector Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Digital Metal Detector Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK Digital Metal Detector Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK Digital Metal Detector Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK Digital Metal Detector Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK Digital Metal Detector Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK Digital Metal Detector Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Digital Metal Detector Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Leisure & Entertainment

5.1.3 Security

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – UK Digital Metal Detector Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Digital Metal Detector Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Digital Metal Detector Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Digital Metal Detector Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – UK Digital Metal Detector Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – UK Digital Metal Detector Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – UK Digital Metal Detector Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – UK Digital Metal Detector Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – UK Digital Metal Detector Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Minelab(Codan)

6.1.1 Minelab(Codan) Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Minelab(Codan) Business Overview

6.1.3 Minelab(Codan) Digital Metal Detector Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Minelab(Codan) Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Minelab(Codan) Key News

6.2 Garrett

6.2.1 Garrett Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Garrett Business Overview

6.2.3 Garrett Digital Metal Detector Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Garrett Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Garrett Key News

6.3 Fisher Research Labs

….continued

