Architectural Coatings Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027 | AkzoNobel, DowDuPont, PPG Industries

The report titled Global Architectural Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Architectural Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Architectural Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Architectural Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Architectural Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Architectural Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Architectural Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Architectural Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Architectural Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Architectural Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Architectural Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Architectural Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AkzoNobel, DowDuPont, PPG Industries, Inc, Sherwin-Williams, BASF Coatings AG, Valspar Corp, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, Chemolak Plc, Novochema Cooperative, PAM-ak, Ltd, Slovlak Košeca

Market Segmentation by Product: Water-soluble Coatings

Solvent Coatings

Emulsion Coatings

Powder Coatings

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Interior Wall

Exterior Wall

Floor Coatings

Roof Coatings

Others



The Architectural Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Architectural Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Architectural Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Architectural Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Architectural Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Architectural Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Architectural Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Architectural Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Architectural Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Architectural Coatings

1.2 Architectural Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Architectural Coatings Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Water-soluble Coatings

1.2.3 Solvent Coatings

1.2.4 Emulsion Coatings

1.2.5 Powder Coatings

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Architectural Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Architectural Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Interior Wall

1.3.3 Exterior Wall

1.3.4 Floor Coatings

1.3.5 Roof Coatings

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Architectural Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Architectural Coatings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Architectural Coatings Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Architectural Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Architectural Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Architectural Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Architectural Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Architectural Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Architectural Coatings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Architectural Coatings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Architectural Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Architectural Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Architectural Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Architectural Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Architectural Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Architectural Coatings Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Architectural Coatings Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Architectural Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Architectural Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Architectural Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America Architectural Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Architectural Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Architectural Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe Architectural Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Architectural Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Architectural Coatings Production

3.6.1 China Architectural Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Architectural Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Architectural Coatings Production

3.7.1 Japan Architectural Coatings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Architectural Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Architectural Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Architectural Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Architectural Coatings Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Architectural Coatings Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Architectural Coatings Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Architectural Coatings Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Architectural Coatings Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Architectural Coatings Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Architectural Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Architectural Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Architectural Coatings Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Architectural Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Architectural Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 AkzoNobel

7.1.1 AkzoNobel Architectural Coatings Corporation Information

7.1.2 AkzoNobel Architectural Coatings Product Portfolio

7.1.3 AkzoNobel Architectural Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 AkzoNobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 DowDuPont

7.2.1 DowDuPont Architectural Coatings Corporation Information

7.2.2 DowDuPont Architectural Coatings Product Portfolio

7.2.3 DowDuPont Architectural Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 DowDuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 PPG Industries, Inc

7.3.1 PPG Industries, Inc Architectural Coatings Corporation Information

7.3.2 PPG Industries, Inc Architectural Coatings Product Portfolio

7.3.3 PPG Industries, Inc Architectural Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 PPG Industries, Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 PPG Industries, Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Sherwin-Williams

7.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Coatings Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Coatings Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Sherwin-Williams Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 BASF Coatings AG

7.5.1 BASF Coatings AG Architectural Coatings Corporation Information

7.5.2 BASF Coatings AG Architectural Coatings Product Portfolio

7.5.3 BASF Coatings AG Architectural Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 BASF Coatings AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 BASF Coatings AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Valspar Corp

7.6.1 Valspar Corp Architectural Coatings Corporation Information

7.6.2 Valspar Corp Architectural Coatings Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Valspar Corp Architectural Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Valspar Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Valspar Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Nippon Paint

7.7.1 Nippon Paint Architectural Coatings Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nippon Paint Architectural Coatings Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Nippon Paint Architectural Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Nippon Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nippon Paint Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Kansai Paint

7.8.1 Kansai Paint Architectural Coatings Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kansai Paint Architectural Coatings Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Kansai Paint Architectural Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Kansai Paint Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Kansai Paint Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Chemolak Plc

7.9.1 Chemolak Plc Architectural Coatings Corporation Information

7.9.2 Chemolak Plc Architectural Coatings Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Chemolak Plc Architectural Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Chemolak Plc Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Chemolak Plc Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Novochema Cooperative

7.10.1 Novochema Cooperative Architectural Coatings Corporation Information

7.10.2 Novochema Cooperative Architectural Coatings Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Novochema Cooperative Architectural Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Novochema Cooperative Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Novochema Cooperative Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 PAM-ak, Ltd

7.11.1 PAM-ak, Ltd Architectural Coatings Corporation Information

7.11.2 PAM-ak, Ltd Architectural Coatings Product Portfolio

7.11.3 PAM-ak, Ltd Architectural Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 PAM-ak, Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 PAM-ak, Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Slovlak Košeca

7.12.1 Slovlak Košeca Architectural Coatings Corporation Information

7.12.2 Slovlak Košeca Architectural Coatings Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Slovlak Košeca Architectural Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Slovlak Košeca Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Slovlak Košeca Recent Developments/Updates

8 Architectural Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Architectural Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Architectural Coatings

8.4 Architectural Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Architectural Coatings Distributors List

9.3 Architectural Coatings Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Architectural Coatings Industry Trends

10.2 Architectural Coatings Growth Drivers

10.3 Architectural Coatings Market Challenges

10.4 Architectural Coatings Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Architectural Coatings by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Architectural Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Architectural Coatings

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Architectural Coatings by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Architectural Coatings by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Architectural Coatings by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Architectural Coatings by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Architectural Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Architectural Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Architectural Coatings by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Architectural Coatings by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

