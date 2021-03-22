Dexamethasone Market Competitive View, Top Companies, Applications, Demand, Production & Growth Opportunities from 2020 – 2030

Dexamethasone is mainly a glucocorticoid medicine that treats rheumatic issues, wide range of skin disorders, asthma, chronic obstructve lung disease, multiple allergies, eye pain resulting in surgery, croup, lung diseases, swelling in the brain, and also anti-biotics in tuberculosis. In the adrenocortical deficiency, this might also be utilized in combination with a medicine known as mineralocorticoid like fludrocortisone. Majorly, in the pre-term labor, it might be utilized to enhance the results or outcomes in the infant. This injection can also be given orally as injection in the muscle, or directly in the vein as an injection, as topical cream or as any ointment for the skin and also as topical ophthalmic solution for the eyes. The impacts of the said medicine (dexamethasone) are more often seen in just one day and could last around three days.

The market growth can be attributed to several factors, which has led to its wide-scale adoption. Growing prevalence of asthma & allergic diseases and increasing demand of dexamethasone drug worldwide for the treatment of COVID-19 are anticipated to fuel the demand of dexamethasone in the coming years. However, issues with quality control and possibility of shortage of drug are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

The long-term usage of dexamethasone could result in thrush, cataracts, weakness of muscle, loss of bone, easy bruising. Especially, in the United States, while pregnency category C, meaning that it must be used when the benefits are projected to be higher than the dangers. Oral usage is category A in Australia, which means that it can be frequently used in pregnancy and not yet reported any issues to the baby. The said medicine must not be consumed during breastfeeding. Dexamethasone possesses anti-inflamatory along with immunosuppressant impacts.

Know why Dexamethasone medicine prescribed?

Dexamethasone is similar to the natural harmone created by a human’s adrenal glands. Mostly it is used to restore this chemical when the human body is unable to create enough. It alleviates inflammation (redness, pain, swelling, and heat) and is utilized to cure some specific types of arthritis, kidney, skin, eye, intestinal diseases (for instance, colitis), eye, and thyroid, serious allergies, and also asthma. Also, dexamethasone is used to cure few cancer types.

What different dietary instructions must the patient follow?

The patient’s doctor might instruct the patient to consume less-sodium, potassium-rich, less-salt, or a high protein diet. Dexamethasone might also cause the patient an upset stomach, due to which doctor may suggest or recommend the patient to take this medication with milk or food.

The Dexamethasone Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral and Topical), Application (Asthma, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Skin Disorders, COVID-19, Allergic Disorder and Ulcerative Colitis), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy)

