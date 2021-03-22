Favipiravir Market Analysis, Status and Global Outlook 2020 to 2030

Favipiravir is basically a customized pyrazine analogue that was in the earlier days approved for remedial applications in the Influenza resistant cases. The antiviral aims the (RdRp) RNA-dependent RNA polymerase enzymes that are essential especially for the transcription as well as for duplication of viral genomes. Favipiravir not only inhibits the duplication of Influenza B and A, but also the drug has proven promises for treating the Avian Influenza and could also be an option for the strains of influenza, which are opposed to neuramidase inhibitors. Also, favipiravir has been well-examined for treating the deadly pathogens for humans like Lassa Virus, Ebola Virus, and the presently going the Novel Coronavirus, started in 2019.

More than 16 million cases have been reported worldwide, the novel Coronavirus, mere 125 microns in diameter has left an inedible effect on entire world. With scarcity of new drugs to fight this constantly increasing rate of mortality due to the said infection, medical community is racing to detect repurposed drugs that would be highly effective for Corona. Especially in India, Favipiravir drug has gained higher popularity that is mainly designed for influenza.

Some of the prominent players in the Favipiravir Market include:

FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co.

• Ltd.

• Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co.

• Ltd.

• HTC “Chemrar”

• Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

• Beacon Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

• Rameda

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

• and Strides Pharma Science Limited

The working of favipiravir is new as compared to the current influenza anti-virals that mainly avoid the access and exit of the virus from cells. The energetic favipiravir-RTP selectively slow downs the RNA polymerase and also avoids the duplication of viral genome, as mentioned above. There are multiple hypotheses for how does favipiravir-RTP communicates with RNA dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp). Most of the researches and studies have presented that when favipiravir-RTP is introduced in nascent strand of RNA elongation and also the prolification of virus. Research has also shown that the existence of purine analogs can decrease favipiravir’s activity of antivirus. This suggests contest among purine nucleosides mostly for RdRp binding and favipiravir-RTP.

The favipiravir market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Application:

(Influenza and COVID-19), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online)

