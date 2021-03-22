Water-filtration Unit Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | Pentair, 3M, Midea

“

The report titled Global Water-filtration Unit Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Water-filtration Unit market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Water-filtration Unit market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Water-filtration Unit market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water-filtration Unit market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water-filtration Unit report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water-filtration Unit report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water-filtration Unit market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water-filtration Unit market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water-filtration Unit market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water-filtration Unit market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water-filtration Unit market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Pentair, 3M, Midea, Qinyuan, Doulton, GE, Waterlogic, Hanston, Culligan, Stevoor, AQUAPHOR, Haier, TORAY, Royalstar, BWT, GREE, Whirlpool, Panasonic, Ecowater, Quanlai, Joyoung, Honeywell, Amway eSpring, LG Electronics, A. O. Smith, BRITA, Watts, Ecosoft Water Systems, Bevi, APEX Water Filters

Market Segmentation by Product: Bag and Cartridge Filter

Activated Carbon Filter

Media Filter

Sediment Filter

Reverse-Osmosis Filter

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Household

Commercial

Municipal



The Water-filtration Unit Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water-filtration Unit market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water-filtration Unit market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water-filtration Unit market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water-filtration Unit industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water-filtration Unit market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water-filtration Unit market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water-filtration Unit market?

Table of Contents:

1 Water-filtration Unit Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water-filtration Unit

1.2 Water-filtration Unit Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Water-filtration Unit Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Bag and Cartridge Filter

1.2.3 Activated Carbon Filter

1.2.4 Media Filter

1.2.5 Sediment Filter

1.2.6 Reverse-Osmosis Filter

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Water-filtration Unit Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Water-filtration Unit Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Municipal

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Water-filtration Unit Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Water-filtration Unit Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Water-filtration Unit Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Water-filtration Unit Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Water-filtration Unit Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Water-filtration Unit Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Water-filtration Unit Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Water-filtration Unit Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Water-filtration Unit Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Water-filtration Unit Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Water-filtration Unit Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Water-filtration Unit Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Water-filtration Unit Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Water-filtration Unit Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Water-filtration Unit Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Water-filtration Unit Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Water-filtration Unit Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Water-filtration Unit Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Water-filtration Unit Production

3.4.1 North America Water-filtration Unit Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Water-filtration Unit Production

3.5.1 Europe Water-filtration Unit Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Water-filtration Unit Production

3.6.1 China Water-filtration Unit Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Water-filtration Unit Production

3.7.1 Japan Water-filtration Unit Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Water-filtration Unit Production

3.8.1 South Korea Water-filtration Unit Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Water-filtration Unit Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Water-filtration Unit Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Water-filtration Unit Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Water-filtration Unit Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Water-filtration Unit Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Water-filtration Unit Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Water-filtration Unit Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Water-filtration Unit Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Water-filtration Unit Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Water-filtration Unit Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Water-filtration Unit Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Water-filtration Unit Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Water-filtration Unit Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Pentair

7.1.1 Pentair Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.1.2 Pentair Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Pentair Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Pentair Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Pentair Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 3M

7.2.1 3M Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.2.2 3M Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.2.3 3M Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Midea

7.3.1 Midea Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.3.2 Midea Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Midea Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Midea Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Midea Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Qinyuan

7.4.1 Qinyuan Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.4.2 Qinyuan Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Qinyuan Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Qinyuan Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Qinyuan Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Doulton

7.5.1 Doulton Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.5.2 Doulton Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Doulton Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Doulton Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Doulton Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 GE

7.6.1 GE Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.6.2 GE Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.6.3 GE Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 GE Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 GE Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Waterlogic

7.7.1 Waterlogic Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.7.2 Waterlogic Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Waterlogic Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Waterlogic Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Waterlogic Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Hanston

7.8.1 Hanston Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hanston Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Hanston Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Hanston Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hanston Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Culligan

7.9.1 Culligan Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.9.2 Culligan Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Culligan Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Culligan Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Culligan Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Stevoor

7.10.1 Stevoor Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.10.2 Stevoor Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Stevoor Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Stevoor Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Stevoor Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 AQUAPHOR

7.11.1 AQUAPHOR Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.11.2 AQUAPHOR Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.11.3 AQUAPHOR Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 AQUAPHOR Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 AQUAPHOR Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Haier

7.12.1 Haier Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.12.2 Haier Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Haier Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Haier Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Haier Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 TORAY

7.13.1 TORAY Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.13.2 TORAY Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.13.3 TORAY Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 TORAY Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 TORAY Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Royalstar

7.14.1 Royalstar Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.14.2 Royalstar Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Royalstar Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Royalstar Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Royalstar Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 BWT

7.15.1 BWT Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.15.2 BWT Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.15.3 BWT Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 BWT Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 BWT Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 GREE

7.16.1 GREE Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.16.2 GREE Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.16.3 GREE Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 GREE Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 GREE Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Whirlpool

7.17.1 Whirlpool Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.17.2 Whirlpool Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Whirlpool Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Whirlpool Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Whirlpool Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Panasonic

7.18.1 Panasonic Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.18.2 Panasonic Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Panasonic Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Panasonic Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Ecowater

7.19.1 Ecowater Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.19.2 Ecowater Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Ecowater Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Ecowater Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Ecowater Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Quanlai

7.20.1 Quanlai Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.20.2 Quanlai Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Quanlai Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Quanlai Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Quanlai Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Joyoung

7.21.1 Joyoung Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.21.2 Joyoung Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Joyoung Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Joyoung Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Joyoung Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Honeywell

7.22.1 Honeywell Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.22.2 Honeywell Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Honeywell Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Honeywell Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Honeywell Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Amway eSpring

7.23.1 Amway eSpring Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.23.2 Amway eSpring Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Amway eSpring Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Amway eSpring Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Amway eSpring Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 LG Electronics

7.24.1 LG Electronics Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.24.2 LG Electronics Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.24.3 LG Electronics Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 LG Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 LG Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 A. O. Smith

7.25.1 A. O. Smith Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.25.2 A. O. Smith Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.25.3 A. O. Smith Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 A. O. Smith Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 A. O. Smith Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 BRITA

7.26.1 BRITA Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.26.2 BRITA Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.26.3 BRITA Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 BRITA Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 BRITA Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 Watts

7.27.1 Watts Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.27.2 Watts Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.27.3 Watts Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 Watts Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 Watts Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 Ecosoft Water Systems

7.28.1 Ecosoft Water Systems Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.28.2 Ecosoft Water Systems Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.28.3 Ecosoft Water Systems Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 Ecosoft Water Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 Ecosoft Water Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.29 Bevi

7.29.1 Bevi Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.29.2 Bevi Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.29.3 Bevi Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.29.4 Bevi Main Business and Markets Served

7.29.5 Bevi Recent Developments/Updates

7.30 APEX Water Filters

7.30.1 APEX Water Filters Water-filtration Unit Corporation Information

7.30.2 APEX Water Filters Water-filtration Unit Product Portfolio

7.30.3 APEX Water Filters Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.30.4 APEX Water Filters Main Business and Markets Served

7.30.5 APEX Water Filters Recent Developments/Updates

8 Water-filtration Unit Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Water-filtration Unit Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Water-filtration Unit

8.4 Water-filtration Unit Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Water-filtration Unit Distributors List

9.3 Water-filtration Unit Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Water-filtration Unit Industry Trends

10.2 Water-filtration Unit Growth Drivers

10.3 Water-filtration Unit Market Challenges

10.4 Water-filtration Unit Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Water-filtration Unit by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Water-filtration Unit Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Water-filtration Unit

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Water-filtration Unit by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Water-filtration Unit by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Water-filtration Unit by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Water-filtration Unit by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Water-filtration Unit by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Water-filtration Unit by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Water-filtration Unit by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Water-filtration Unit by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”