Capillary Electrophoresis Systems Market Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities by 2030

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Capillary Electrophoresis Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” It is anticipated that the global capillary electrophoresis systems market will grow at CAGR of over 6.0% from 2019 to 2030.

Capillary electrophoresis systems or the CE systems are the sturdy devices that can efficiently separate nucleic acids, proteins, and other types from a combination speedily with optimal accuracy and comparatively less time required for research. Capillary electrophoresis and gel electrophoresis, also known as its cousin, both ideally separate the molecules as per the size of charging, which is most of the times referred as molecule’s electrophoretic mobility. But, unlike the traditional gel electrophoresis that separates molecules as they travel by the slab gel matrix, the capillary electrophoresis separates the molecules as they travel along the interior of the small capillary tube filled with conductive liquid buffer instead of the gel. The capillary electrophoresis separation is much faster and offers higher resolution since the thinner tubes hold surface-to-volume ratio as compared to the slab gels. This helps them to dissipate heat much faster and hence run speedily at higher voltage without over heating in comparison to slab gels.

Some of the prominent players in the Capillary Electrophoresis Systems Market include:

Lumex Instruments, Unimicro Technologies, WynSep, Agilent Technologies, Inc., PINNACLE TECHNOLOGY, ProteinSimple, SEBIA, Capital HPLC Limited, BiOptic. Inc., Helena Laboratories (UK) Limited

The key application of capillary electrophoresis include nucleic and protein characterization as well as the identification of molecules with no labels or stains. Since capillary electrophoresis needs only smaller samples, it is most advantageous for the analyzing of the expensive or rare substances. CE is mostly used in the development of drug in order to separate the chiral and basic pharmaceuticals. Moreover, capillary electrophoresis is very amenable to automation that greatly enhances the power of this method, especially in the genetic sequencing, sole or single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) analysis, and also human identification through DNA fingerprinting. The importance of making use of capillary electrophoresis for final or concluding application instead of simply the regular customary gel electrophoresis is that the higher voltage possible long with capillary tubes enables single-nucleotide resolution. Besides these, there are different types of CE evolved that are used to solve different problems.

The Capillary Electrophoresis Systems Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Technology:

Capillary Gel Electrophoresis (CGE), Capillary Zone Electrophoresis (CZE) and Capillary Electro Chromatography (CEC)

Application:

Protein Analysis and Nucleic Acid Analysis

End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Research Organizations & Institutes

Research Approach

As a standard protocol at MIR, all research assignments go through the following rigorous processes.

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Market Size Estimation & Forecasting

Data Validation & Triangulation

Report Generation

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

