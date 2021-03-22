Global Digital Metal Detector Market in Vietnam , Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape

A digital metal detector is an electronic instrument that detects the presence of metal nearby. Metal detectors are useful for finding metal inclusions hidden within objects, or metal objects buried underground. They often consist of a handheld unit with a sensor probe which can be swept over the ground or other objects. If the sensor comes near a piece of metal this is indicated by a changing tone in earphones, or a needle moving on an indicator. Usually the device gives some indication of distance; the closer the metal is, the higher the tone in the earphone or the higher the needle goes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Metal Detector in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Digital Metal Detector Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Digital Metal Detector Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam Digital Metal Detector Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Digital Metal Detector Market 2019 (%)

The global Digital Metal Detector market was valued at 581.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 782.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. While the Digital Metal Detector market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Metal Detector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Digital Metal Detector production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Digital Metal Detector Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Digital Metal Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Very Low Frequency

Pulse Induction

Beat-frequency Oscillation

Vietnam Digital Metal Detector Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Digital Metal Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Leisure & Entertainment

Security

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Digital Metal Detector Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Digital Metal Detector Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Digital Metal Detector Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam Digital Metal Detector Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Minelab(Codan)

Garrett

Fisher Research Labs

White’s Electronics

Bounty Hunter

Nokta Makro

Teknetics

Tesoro Electronics

OKM

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Metal Detector Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Digital Metal Detector Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Digital Metal Detector Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Digital Metal Detector Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Digital Metal Detector Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Digital Metal Detector Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….continued

