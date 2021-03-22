Global Railway Li-ion Battery Market in France – Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Railway li-ion battery is used as a battery for storing regenerative energy of trains and is also used as an emergency battery for supplying power for evacuation after power is cut off in an emergency. Compared to conventional systems, battery systems are used to mix locomotive vehicles to reduce the total energy consumption of the rolling stock system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Railway Li-ion Battery in France, including the following market information:

France Railway Li-ion Battery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Railway Li-ion Battery Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MWh)

France Railway Li-ion Battery Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MWh)

Top Five Competitors in France Railway Li-ion Battery Market 2019 (%)

The global Railway Li-ion Battery market was valued at 116 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 246.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period. While the Railway Li-ion Battery market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Railway Li-ion Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Railway Li-ion Battery production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Railway Li-ion Battery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MWh)

France Railway Li-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

LFP Battery

Li-NMC Battery

France Railway Li-ion Battery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MWh)

France Railway Li-ion Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Autonomous Railway

Hybrid Railway

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Railway Li-ion Battery Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Railway Li-ion Battery Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Railway Li-ion Battery Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MWh)

Total France Railway Li-ion Battery Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Saft Batteries

Hoppecke

GS Yuasa

Toshiba

AKASOL AG

Hitachi

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Railway Li-ion Battery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Railway Li-ion Battery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Railway Li-ion Battery Overall Market Size

2.1 France Railway Li-ion Battery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Railway Li-ion Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Railway Li-ion Battery Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Railway Li-ion Battery Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Railway Li-ion Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Railway Li-ion Battery Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Railway Li-ion Battery Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Railway Li-ion Battery Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Railway Li-ion Battery Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Railway Li-ion Battery Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Railway Li-ion Battery Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Railway Li-ion Battery Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Railway Li-ion Battery Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Railway Li-ion Battery Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 LFP Battery

4.1.3 Li-NMC Battery

4.2 By Type – France Railway Li-ion Battery Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Railway Li-ion Battery Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Railway Li-ion Battery Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Railway Li-ion Battery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Railway Li-ion Battery Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Railway Li-ion Battery Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Railway Li-ion Battery Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Railway Li-ion Battery Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Railway Li-ion Battery Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Railway Li-ion Battery Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Autonomous Railway

5.1.3 Hybrid Railway

5.2 By Application – France Railway Li-ion Battery Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Railway Li-ion Battery Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Railway Li-ion Battery Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Railway Li-ion Battery Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Railway Li-ion Battery Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Railway Li-ion Battery Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Railway Li-ion Battery Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Railway Li-ion Battery Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Railway Li-ion Battery Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Saft Batteries

6.1.1 Saft Batteries Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Saft Batteries Business Overview

….continued

