Breast Implants Market Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities by 2030

Breast implants are basically prosthesis that changes the size of human breasts. They also change the shape and contour of an individual’s breast. In reconstructive plastic surgery, the breast implants can be easily placed to restore natural appearing breast, followed by a correct congenital defects or mastectomy and the deformities of the chest wall. These implants are also cosmetically used to augment or enlarge the size or look of the breast through breast enlargement surgery. The complications of breast implants could include skin changes, rupture, breast pain, fluid collection surrounding the breast, and infection. There are four main types of breast implants according to their filler material, such as silicone gel, saline solution, composite filler, and structured filler. Women usually get their breasts augmented or enlarged for several reasons. They do this to make their breasts fuller or bigger. This can be done for reconstructive purposes like for cosmetic purposes, or after mastectomy for breast cancer, and more.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Breast Implant Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global breast implants market is estimated to account for over US$ 2.7 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Breast Implants Market include:

Allergan, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Hans biomed, Establishment Labs, Polytech Health & Aesthetics, Sientra, Inc., GC Aesthetics, Cereplas, Groupe Sebbin SAS, and Laboratories Arion

The more commonly used materials for breast implants include silicone implants and saline implants. They are the basic types of implant silicone gel and saline gel, which are more in demand by consumers and are increasingly recommended and used by surgeons. The saline-filled implants are nothing but the silicone shells. These shells are filled with sterile salt water (saline). Some of them are pre-filled, while others are filled during surgery. The silicone gel-based implants are the silicone shells that include plastic gel (silicone). Although most women say or prefer that silicone gel implants more or less feel like the real breasts as compared to saline, they hold more risk if they leak. Hence, both silicone-filled implants and saline-filled implants are available in different sizes and hold either textured shells or smooth shells. Every material hold its own pros and cons. Therefore it is a matter of preference of the patient.

The Breast Implants Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product:

Silicone Breast Implants and Saline Breast Implants

Application:

Breast Augmentation and Breast Reconstruction

End Users:

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

Research Approach

As a standard protocol at MIR, all research assignments go through the following rigorous processes.

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Market Size Estimation & Forecasting

Data Validation & Triangulation

Report Generation

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

