Global Sports Composites Market in US Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports Composites in US, including the following market information:

US Sports Composites Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Sports Composites Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

US Sports Composites Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in US Sports Composites Market 2019 (%)

The global Sports Composites market was valued at 3359.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4154.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. While the Sports Composites market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sports Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

US Sports Composites Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

US Sports Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Golf Stick

Rackets

Bicycle

Hockey Stick

Skis & Snowboards

By application, Golf Stick is the largest consumer group, with consumption market share of 19.90% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Sports Composites Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Sports Composites Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Sports Composites Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total US Sports Composites Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Toray Industries

Solvay

Lanxess

Topkey

Owens Corning

Mitsubishi Chemical

DuPont

PolyOne

SGL Group

Teijin

Zhongfu Shenying

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sports Composites Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Sports Composites Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Sports Composites Overall Market Size

2.1 US Sports Composites Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Sports Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Sports Composites Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

