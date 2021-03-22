Big Boom in E-commerce Market by 2027

The e-commerce means sale of physical goods through a digital channel to broad number of buyers. With access to internet and rising disposable income of millennials, the trend of online shopping is booming across the globe which is contributing towards the use of different e-commerce platform, and thus is boosting the market growth.

Some of the key players of E-commerce Market:

Amazon.com, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Best Buy, eBay, Flipkart Private Limited, JD.com, Inc., The Home Depot, The Kroger Co., Target, Walmart

The Global E-commerce Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

B2B, B2C

Segmentation by Industry:

Consumer Electronics, Apparels, Auto and Parts, Health, Personal Care and Beauty, Food and Beverages, Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global E-commerce market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall E-commerce market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 E-commerce Market Size

2.2 E-commerce Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 E-commerce Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 E-commerce Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players E-commerce Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into E-commerce Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global E-commerce Sales by Product

4.2 Global E-commerce Revenue by Product

4.3 E-commerce Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global E-commerce Breakdown Data by End User

Continue for TOC

