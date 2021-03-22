Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Segmentation, Key Companies And Regional Analysis And Forecast To 2027| Kobe Steel, Mayekawa, Combitherm, ENGIE Deutschland, Frigopol, IBK Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Insights and Forecast 2021-2027” assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global Heat Pump (>100℃) market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities that matter the most. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global Heat Pump (>100℃) market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.

One of the important sections of the research study includes the company profiling of key figures of the global Heat Pump (>100℃) market. The authors of the report closely analyze all of the leading companies considered for the research study on the basis of different factors such as their main business, gross margin, and markets served. They also take into account their prices, revenue, and production apart from the specification and application of their products. The review period considered here is of nine years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Research Report: Kobe Steel, Mayekawa, Combitherm, ENGIE Deutschland, Frigopol, IBK Group/OCHSNER, Hybrid Energy, Oilon

Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Market by Type: Output Temperatures 100°C – 109°C, Output Temperatures 110°C – 119°C, Output Temperatures 120°C – 139°C, Output Temperatures 140°C – 159°C, Output Temperatures ≥160°C

Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Market by Application: Chemical, Paper & Pulp, Food Industry, District Heating, Machinery Manufacturing, Oil Refining Industry, Metal Industry, Other

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Heat Pump (>100℃) market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Heat Pump (>100℃) market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Heat Pump (>100℃) market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

What to expect in our report?

(1) A complete section of the Heat Pump (>100℃) report is dedicated for market dynamics, which include influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

(2) Another broad section of the research study is reserved for regional analysis of the global Heat Pump (>100℃) market where important regions and countries are assessed for their growth potential, consumption, market share, and other vital factors indicating their market growth.

(3) Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to build new strategies or fine-tune their existing ones to rise above market challenges and increase their share of the global Heat Pump (>100℃) market.

(4) The report also discusses competitive situation and trends and sheds light on company expansions and merger and acquisition taking place in the global Heat Pump (>100℃) market. Moreover, it brings to light the market concentration rate and market shares of top three and five players.

(5) Readers are provided with findings and conclusion of the research study provided in the Heat Pump (>100℃) report.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Heat Pump (>100℃) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Output Temperatures 100°C – 109°C

1.2.3 Output Temperatures 110°C – 119°C

1.2.4 Output Temperatures 120°C – 139°C

1.2.5 Output Temperatures 140°C – 159°C

1.2.6 Output Temperatures ≥160°C

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Chemical

1.3.3 Paper & Pulp

1.3.4 Food Industry

1.3.5 District Heating

1.3.6 Machinery Manufacturing

1.3.7 Oil Refining Industry

1.3.8 Metal Industry

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Production

2.1 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Heat Pump (>100℃) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Heat Pump (>100℃) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Heat Pump (>100℃) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Heat Pump (>100℃) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Heat Pump (>100℃) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Heat Pump (>100℃) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Heat Pump (>100℃) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Heat Pump (>100℃) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Heat Pump (>100℃) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Heat Pump (>100℃) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Heat Pump (>100℃) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Heat Pump (>100℃) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Heat Pump (>100℃) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Heat Pump (>100℃) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Heat Pump (>100℃) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Heat Pump (>100℃) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Heat Pump (>100℃) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Heat Pump (>100℃) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Heat Pump (>100℃) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Heat Pump (>100℃) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Heat Pump (>100℃) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Heat Pump (>100℃) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Heat Pump (>100℃) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Pump (>100℃) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Pump (>100℃) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Pump (>100℃) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Kobe Steel

12.1.1 Kobe Steel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kobe Steel Overview

12.1.3 Kobe Steel Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Kobe Steel Heat Pump (>100℃) Product Description

12.1.5 Kobe Steel Recent Developments

12.2 Mayekawa

12.2.1 Mayekawa Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mayekawa Overview

12.2.3 Mayekawa Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Mayekawa Heat Pump (>100℃) Product Description

12.2.5 Mayekawa Recent Developments

12.3 Combitherm

12.3.1 Combitherm Corporation Information

12.3.2 Combitherm Overview

12.3.3 Combitherm Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Combitherm Heat Pump (>100℃) Product Description

12.3.5 Combitherm Recent Developments

12.4 ENGIE Deutschland

12.4.1 ENGIE Deutschland Corporation Information

12.4.2 ENGIE Deutschland Overview

12.4.3 ENGIE Deutschland Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ENGIE Deutschland Heat Pump (>100℃) Product Description

12.4.5 ENGIE Deutschland Recent Developments

12.5 Frigopol

12.5.1 Frigopol Corporation Information

12.5.2 Frigopol Overview

12.5.3 Frigopol Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Frigopol Heat Pump (>100℃) Product Description

12.5.5 Frigopol Recent Developments

12.6 IBK Group/OCHSNER

12.6.1 IBK Group/OCHSNER Corporation Information

12.6.2 IBK Group/OCHSNER Overview

12.6.3 IBK Group/OCHSNER Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 IBK Group/OCHSNER Heat Pump (>100℃) Product Description

12.6.5 IBK Group/OCHSNER Recent Developments

12.7 Hybrid Energy

12.7.1 Hybrid Energy Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hybrid Energy Overview

12.7.3 Hybrid Energy Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hybrid Energy Heat Pump (>100℃) Product Description

12.7.5 Hybrid Energy Recent Developments

12.8 Oilon

12.8.1 Oilon Corporation Information

12.8.2 Oilon Overview

12.8.3 Oilon Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Oilon Heat Pump (>100℃) Product Description

12.8.5 Oilon Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Heat Pump (>100℃) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Heat Pump (>100℃) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Heat Pump (>100℃) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Heat Pump (>100℃) Distributors

13.5 Heat Pump (>100℃) Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Heat Pump (>100℃) Industry Trends

14.2 Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Drivers

14.3 Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Challenges

14.4 Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

