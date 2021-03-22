Massive Growth for Distributed Cloud Market by 2027

Distributed cloud is an application of cloud computing technologies of interconnect data and applications which is served from multiple geographic locations. By using a distributed cloud model, organizations reduce network congestion, latency, and risk of data loss. Thereby, the rising adoption of distributed cloud by the organization, which fuels the demand for the distributed cloud market. The rise in the adoption of data management coupled with the growing adoption of digitalization and the high usage of mobile technologies are driving the growth of the distributed cloud market.

Some of the key players of Distributed Cloud Market:

Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Cloud Sigma Inc., Digital Ocean Inc, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Pivotal Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., VMware, Inc.

Segmentation by type:

Data Storage, Networking, Data security, Autonomy, Others

Segmentation by application:

Volunteer Cloud, Public Resource Clouding, Fog/Edge Computing

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Distributed Cloud market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Distributed Cloud market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

What the report features:-

Reason to Buy:

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Distributed Cloud Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

