Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market to reach USD 6.17 billion by 2026 Market Report with Key Player Landscape and Their Market Entry Strategies, Marketing Channels, Market Dynamics, Trends, Opportunities, Drivers 2020 to 2028

Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Size study, by Type of Service (Immunodiagnostic Services, Clinical Chemistry Services, Molecular Diagnostic Services, Hematology Services, Urinalysis Services), by Application (Clinical Pathology, Bacteriology, Virology, Parasitology, Productivity Testing, Pregnancy Testing, Toxicology Testing), by Animal (Companion Animals, Livestock Animals) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/1149819/Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory M#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market is valued approximately at USD 2.60 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.41% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Veterinary reference laboratories are potent and crucial tools for the prevention of zoonotic diseases and promotion of animal health and welfare, safe food production, and public health. It plays an important role in animal health protection by preventing and controlling serious epi zoonotic diseases. These laboratories have major implication on human health because of the animal to human transmission of diseases such as plaque, rabies, query fever and listeriosis. Growing adoption of pets, demand for pet insurance, surging demand for animal-derived food, and rising incidence of trans-boundary and zoonotic diseases are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA), the total number of pets insured reached 2.43 million at year-end 2018, up by over 17 percent from 2017. The association also reported that the pet health insurance sector for the U.S. and Canada published a combined gross written premium of USD 1.42 billion in 2018, representing an increase from USD 1.15 billion since 2017. Moreover, growing public-private partnerships in veterinary health is the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth in the forecasting years. However, escalating pet care costs, lack of standardization, improper facilities and a shortage of skilled professional in veterinary reference laboratories are limiting the growth of global veterinary reference laboratory market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the escalating adoption of companion animals, the increasing pet insurance industry, rising veterinary healthcare expenditure, and the growing number of veterinary practices in the region. However, North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

VCA, Inc.

GD Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim

Zoetis, Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Laboklin GmbH

Synlab International GmbH

Marshfield Labs

Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1149819/Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory M#inquiry

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type of Service:

Immunodiagnostic Services

Clinical Chemistry Services

Molecular Diagnostic Services

Hematology Services

Urinalysis Services

By Application:

Clinical Pathology

Bacteriology

Virology

Parasitology

Productivity Testing

Pregnancy Testing

Toxicology Testing

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=1149819

By Animal:

Companion Animals

Livestock Animals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

InvestorsIDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

VCA, Inc.

GD Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim

Zoetis, Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Laboklin GmbH

Synlab International GmbH

Marshfield Labs

Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic LaboratoryGlobal Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1149819/Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory M

________________________________________