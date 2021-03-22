Global Ransomware Protection Market to reach USD 40.95 billion by 2026Market Report with Key Player Landscape and Their Market Entry Strategies, Marketing Channels, Market Dynamics, Trends, Opportunities, Drivers 2020 to 2028

Global Ransomware Protection Market Size study, by Solution (Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software, Secure Web Gateways, Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS), Web Filtering, Threat Intelligence, Others), by Service (Managed Service, Professional Service), by Application (Network Protection, Email Protection, Endpoint Protection, Database Protection, Web Protection), by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise), by Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES), Large Enterprises), by Vertical (Government & Defense, Banking, Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI), IT & Telecom, Retail, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Ransomware Protection Market is valued approximately at USD 11.27 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Ransomware protection can be defined as security against malicious crypto virology software. It is primarily used to protect computers and data from ransomware attacks. Further, the use of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ukash gets the tracking down of transaction exceptionally complicated, delivering another obstacle for the anti-cybercriminal bodies to take proper actions alongside them. Ransomware protection is become increasingly necessary as ransomware is the most prominent and risky cyber threat. Consequently, to protect the systems and to enhance the security, the companies have made investments higher than before, particularly in obtaining the networks, data, and endpoints from various advanced crypto-malware and cyber threats that also contain ransomware. For instance: On April 2019, McAfee (U.S.) has announced its support for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Cloud Security Command Center (Cloud SCC). McAfee MVISION Cloud incorporates with GCP Cloud SCC to facilitate security professionals gain visibility and command on their cloud resources and identify and respond to threats. Surging number of ransomware attacks, growing digitalization and cloud adoption and the emergence of crypto-currencies for ransom payments are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, According to the report Internet Security Threat Report 2017 released by Symantec, the number of detections of ransomware increased by 36 percent during 2016, from 340,000 in 2015 to 463,000 during 2016. Moreover, rise in demand for data backup and recovery solutions along with sharing of threat intelligence among enterprises is the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth in the forecasting years. However, availability of free endpoint security solutions for ransomware protection may act as a major restraint for the growth of global Ransomware Protection market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Ransomware Protection Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share because the region is highly targeted by hackers through ransomware attacks to extort large ransom. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as high-security solutions investment as well as ransomware perpetrators are aiming SMEs in this region through a huge number of phishing attacks.

Major market player included in this report are:

McAfee

Fireeye

Trend Micro, Inc.

Kaspersky Lab

Sophos Group PLC

Bitdefender

Zscaler,

Sentinelone

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software

Secure Web Gateways

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

Web Filtering

Threat Intelligence

Others

By Service:

Managed Service

Professional Service

By Application:

Network Protection

Email Protection

Endpoint Protection

Database Protection

Web Protection

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Government & Defense

Banking, Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecom

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Ransomware Protection Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

