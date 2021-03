Global Rosacea Treatments Market in India Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Rosacea is a common skin condition characterized by redness and visible blood vessels on the face. The nose and cheeks are the most affected regions. The signs and symptoms of Rosacea are small, red, pus-filled bumps which may flare up periodically. About half the patients experience eye dryness, irritation and swollen, reddened eyelids. Other symptoms include enlarged nose, thickening the skin on the nose, (rhinophyma). Rosacea predominantly affects middle-aged women having fair skin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rosacea Treatments in India, including the following market information:

India Rosacea Treatments Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in India Rosacea Treatments Market 2019 (%)

The global Rosacea Treatments market was valued at 1526 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1721.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. While the Rosacea Treatments market size in India was US$ million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of % during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Rosacea Treatments businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Rosacea Treatments in India. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Rosacea Treatments market size in 2020 and the next few years in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Rosacea Treatments Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

India Rosacea Treatments Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Topical

Orals

India Rosacea Treatments Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

India Rosacea Treatments Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Drugs Stores

Hospital

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Rosacea Treatments Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Rosacea Treatments Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nestle Skin Health

Teva

Mylan

Bayer

Sun Pharma

Perrigo

Bausch Health

GSK

Pfizer

Allergan

TABLE OF CONTENTS

….. continued

