Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market to reach USD 10.68 billion by 2026 Market Report with Key Player Landscape and Their Market Entry Strategies, Marketing Channels, Market Dynamics, Trends, Opportunities, Drivers 2020 to 2028

Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Size study, by Resin Type (Thermoset, Thermoplastic), by Technology (Solvent Borne, 100% Solids, Dispersion), by End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Packaging, Footwear, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market is valued approximately at USD 6.60 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A polyurethane adhesive is a type of glue which is made up of urethane polymers with chemical base of isocyanate group. Polyurethane adhesives are also known as elastic adhesive, because they have an exceptional elasticity and elongation before the fracture happens (up to 600%), and also like epoxy adhesives exist rigid polyurethane adhesives, owing to the high fracture resistance obtainable by these adhesives around 25 MPa. It provides enormously robust bonding. Even before the adhesives dry and seal completely, the initial bond is strong adequate that clamps and other types of securing instruments are unnecessary. Polyurethane adhesives also tend to be very adaptable and durable, as they offer good impact resistance. Surging utility in vehicles due to benefits like weight reduction and increased fuel efficiency, rising demand for customer-friendly packaging and growth in construction industry are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, rising production of cars would also fuel-up the adoption of polyurethane adhesives for vehicle interiors and to bond windshields. For instance, Globally, it is estimated that production of car was around 72.1 billion in 2016, and this figure is increased to 73.5 billion in 2017, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA). Moreover, growing development of non-hazardous, green, and sustainable polyurethane adhesives coupled with broad utilization in healthcare industry is the major factor expected to create lucrative growth prospectus to the market growth in the forecasting years. However, high cost of polyurethane adhesive and exposure risks & environmental concerns may act as a major restraint for the growth of global polyurethane adhesives market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Polyurethane Adhesives Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing application of PU adhesive in several end-use industries such as building & construction, automotive and transportation in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as escalating demand from automotive & transportation, and packaging industries along with rapid urbanization would influencing the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Henkel AG & CO. KGAA

H.B. Fuller Company

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Sika AG

3M

Huntsman Corporation

Arkema (Bostik)

Ashland Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Jowat SE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Resin Type:

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

By Technology:

Solvent Borne

100% Solids

Dispersion

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Packaging

Footwear

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

