Global Marine Coatings Market to reach USD 4.81 billion by 2026 Market Report 2021 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Opportunities, and Market Forecast 2021 to 2028

Global Marine Coatings Market Size study, by Resin (Epoxy, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Others), by Product Type (Anti-Corrosion Marine Coatings, Antifouling Coatings, Others), by Application (Cargo Ships, Passenger Ships, Boats, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026
Global Marine Coatings Market is valued approximately at USD 3.46 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Marine coating is a type of protective coatings which is mainly utilized in the marine environment in order to protect the tankers, ships, vessels and other material from fresh water or saline water. A marine coating is applied owing to its specific functional properties such as it provides protection against corrosion, fouling and slimes; thereby increasing the durability of the marine vessels and offshore structures. Increasing shipbuilding activities and projects, reduction in fuel consumption and rise in consumer preference for eco-friendly products are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, As of October 2017, UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development) estimated that the world seaborne trade would rise by 2.8% in 2017 compared to an increase of 2.6% in 2016. Also, according to International Marine Organization (IMO), around $60 billion in fuel, 384 million tons reduction in CO2 and 3.6 million tons in SOx emissions can likely be prevented by using antifouling marine coatings thereby, accelerating the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand from oil & gas industries along with advancement in marine coating technologies are the major factors likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth in the forecasting years. However, fluctuations in raw material prices is the prime factor restraining the growth of global marine coatings market during the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Marine Coatings Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the wide presence of shipbuilding industries as well as increasing freight demands from e-commerce giants across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Akzo Nobel NV
Sherwin-Williams
Hempel A/S
Jotun Group
Chugoku Marine Paints
Nippon Paint
Axalta Coating Systems
BASF Coatings
Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Resin:
Epoxy
Alkyd
Polyurethane
Others
By Product Type:
Anti-Corrosion Marine Coatings
Antifouling Coatings
Others
By Application
Cargo Ships
Passenger Ships
Boats
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2016, 2017
Base year 2018
Forecast period 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Marine Coatings Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
