Global Machine Control System Market to reach USD 8.33 billion by 2026 Market Report 2021 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Opportunities, and Market Forecast 2021 to 2028

Global Machine Control System Market Size study, by Type (Total Stations, Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), Laser, Sensors), by Equipment (Excavators, Loaders, Graders, Dozers, Others), by Vertical (Commercial, Industrial, Residential) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026
Global Machine Control System Market is valued approximately at USD 4.12 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The machine control system is a software that regulates, manages and commands, or directs the behavior of the other devices. Typically, this system is utilized to precisely position earthwork machinery, which is based on 3D design models and GPS systems and assists the machine operators to control the position of the equipment. One of the primary function of machine control systems is to enable accuracy in the location of machinery related to large/heavy control systems. Surging need for accuracy in navigation & control of heavy machinery, safety concerns related to workers & heavy construction machinery, and the need for faster work and better efficiency during tighter timelines are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing modernization in agriculture, transportation, and constructional activities followed by surging urbanization worldwide are few other factor expected to drive the adoption of machine control system around the world. For instance, According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in 2018, it is estimated that 55% of the total worlds population lives in urban area and it expected to rise to 68% by 2050. In addition, growing demand for machine guided technologies in developing countries is the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the growth of market in the forecast years. However, high initial investment and limited availability of skilled professionals are the few factors anticipated to limit the growth of global Machine Control System market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Machine Control System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the advancements in agricultural practices involving precision farming along with rising construction activities in developing countries such as India and China. However, North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as established construction sector and high investment capacities would be influencing the growth of the market of North America. For instance, Canada has been applying machine control for new projects in highway construction.
Major market player included in this report are:
Hexagon AB
Topcon Corporation
Trimble Inc.
Moba Mobile Automation AG
Hemisphere GNSS
James Fisher Prolec
EOS Positioning Systems
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Total Stations
Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS)
Laser
Sensors
By Equipment:
Excavators
Loaders
Graders
Dozers
Others
By Vertical:
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2016, 2017
Base year 2018
Forecast period 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Machine Control System Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
