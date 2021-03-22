Global Digital Medicine Market to reach USD XXX billion by 2026 Market Report 2021 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Opportunities, and Market Forecast 2021 to 2028

Global Digital Medicine Market Size study, by Type (Mobile Health, EMR/EHR, Telehealth, Wireless Health), by Application (Diabetes, Mental Health, Heart Diseases, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026
WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.
Global Digital Medicine Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Digital medicine technology is an innovative technological technique that has bridged the gap among the healthcare and digital technology. Due to advancement in health care, scientific medicine is pioneered the concept of digital medicine that aims in supporting individualized medicine by recognizing the biology of a patient via a wireless sensor technology and other technologies related to mobile health. Digital medicine is more privileged than recent medical practice as it is more effective, precise, feasible and well distributed technology. Growing healthcare expenditure, high penetration of smartphones, along with high percentage of population with chronic diseases are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, In 2016, health expenditure in China was about 5% of GDP. The health expenditure has been increased from 4.3% in 2002 to 5% in 2016, growing at an average annual rate of 1.09%, according to the World Bank Organization. Also, the healthcare expenditure in India was about 3.6% in 2016, up from 3.2% since 2011. However, huge capital investment, lack of medical knowledge and limited functionality of apps are the major factors restraining the growth of global digital medicine market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising usage of healthcare apps, growing patients support for digital medicine, wide presence of prominent players is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth over the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Digital Medicine Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, along with growing healthcare expenditure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising expenditure in digital healthcare followed by growing in adoption of smartphones across the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
2Morrow
Ginger
Akili Interactive
Livongo
AliveCor
WellDoc
Mocacare
Proteus Digital Health Voluntis
Omada Health
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Mobile Health
EMR/EHR
Telehealth
Wireless Health
By Application:
Diabetes
Mental Health
Heart Diseases
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2016, 2017
Base year 2018
Forecast period 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Digital Medicine Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
