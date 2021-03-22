Global Container Homes Market to reach USD 80.24 billion by 2026 Market Report 2021 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Opportunities, and Market Forecast 2021 to 2028

Global Container Homes Market Size study, by Solution (New/Idle Container, Old/Scrap Container), by Offering (Factory Built, On-Site Built), by Construction Type (Fixed, Movable) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Container Homes Market is valued approximately at USD 47.76 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Container homes are homes developed using shipping containers used to carry goods on trains, truck, and ships. These houses can be built using both new or idle containers and old or scrap containers. This container houses are considered as environment friendly homes as these homes are made from used containers, which reduces the use of metal. Also, the container homes are very small in size and can be moved easily from one place to other. Growing technological advancements that have reduced the cost & time required for construction, surging government initiative towards affordable building projects, along with simplifying the process of installation & relocation are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, In 2018, the federal government granted $10 million to build eight new affordable housing projects across rural Alberta out of shipping containers. This project is aimed at using repurposed shipping containers to build houses. However, high possibility of corrosion, shorter lifespan and increased investment required on heating & cooling systems are the major factors restraining the growth of global container homes market during the forecast period. Moreover, the dearth of housing units along with growing need for construction in emerging economies is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Container Homes Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing government programs towards affordable housing structure, along with rising awareness towards environment friendly homes in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period due to the rapid urbanization, excellent economic growth, and less time & cost required for construction of container homes across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Anderco Pte Ltd.

Container Homes USA

Giant Containers

HONOMOBO

Royal Wolf.

SG Blocks, Inc.

Shanghai Haicheng Special Steel Container Co., Ltd.

Speed House Group of Companies.

Supertech Industries

Tempo Housing Limited

CRS Temporary Housing

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

New/Idle Container

Old/Scrap Container

By Offering:

Factory Built

On-Site Built

By Construction Type:

Fixed

Movable

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Container Homes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

