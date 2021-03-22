Global Electronics Adhesives Market to reach USD XX billion by 2026. Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Opportunities, and Market Forecast 2021 to 2028

Global Electronics Adhesives Market Size study, by Form (Liquid, Paste and Solid), by Resin Type (Epoxy, Acrylics, Silicones, Polyurethane and Others), by Type (Non-conductive, Electrically Conductive, Thermally Conductive and Ultra-Violet Curing), by Application (Printing Circuit Board, Semiconductor & IC, Potting and Encapsulation, Conformal Coatings and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026
Global Electronics Adhesives Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Electronics Adhesives are used for the protection of circuit and various electronic assembly applications like wire tracking, bonding components and encapsulating electronic components. These adhesives act as a binder between two surfaces and resists their separations, that can be used as coatings to protect the circuit board from corrosion, moisture and temperature fluctuations. The increasing demand from automotive electronics sector and rising demand of electronics sector globally has driven the growth of Electronics Adhesives market. Factors such as rising population and growing demand for electrical & electronics devices both in developed and developing economies would lucrative the demand of the market. The increasing requirements of adhesives for bonding various assemblies and rising demand for adhesives from printed circuit boards (PCBs) will drive the market growth. The growing demand for electronic adhesives by wide range of end-use applications will boost the growth of global Electronics Adhesives market over the forecast period. However, the stringent regulations pertaining to high VOC contents in adhesive and unstable raw material prices are some of the restraining factors in the market.
The regional analysis of global Electronics Adhesives Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing population, rising demand for electronic adhesives by wide range of end-use applications would create lucrative growth prospects for the Electronics Adhesives Market across Asia Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
3M company
Alent PLC
BASF SE
H.B. Fuller Company
Henkel AG & Co.
Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.
Dow Chemical Company
Kyocera Chemical Company
Lord Corporation
Masterbond
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Form:
Liquid
Paste
Solid
By Resin Type:
Epoxy
Acrylics
Silicones
Polyurethane
Others
By Type:
Non-conductive
Electrically Conductive
Thermally Conductive
Ultra-Violet Curing
By Application:
Printing Circuit Board
Semiconductor & IC
Potting and Encapsulation
Conformal Coatings
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2016,2017
Base year 2018
Forecast period 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Electronics Adhesives Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
