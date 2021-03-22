Global Sports Composites Market in UK Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Sports Composites is composites that are applied in the sports equipment, etc. that include Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, Others

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports Composites in UK, including the following market information:

UK Sports Composites Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Sports Composites Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

UK Sports Composites Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in UK Sports Composites Market 2019 (%)

The global Sports Composites market was valued at 3359.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4154.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. While the Sports Composites market size in UK was US$ million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of during 2020-2026.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sports Composites production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Sports Composites Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

UK Sports Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

There are many different types of Sports Composites. The market can be segmented into: Carbon Fiber and Glass Fiber etc. Carbon Fiber is the most commonly used and efficient types and took 50.69% market share in 2018.\

UK Sports Composites Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

UK Sports Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Golf Stick

Rackets

Bicycle

Hockey Stick

Skis & Snowboards

By application, Golf Stick is the largest consumer group, with consumption market share of 19.90% in 2018.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sports Composites Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Sports Composites Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Sports Composites Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Sports Composites Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Sports Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Sports Composites Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

