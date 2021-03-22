Global GFCI Receptacles Market to reach USD XX billion by 2026

Global GFCI Receptacles Market Size study, by Type (Fixed Type, Mobile Type), by Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.



Global GFCI Receptacles Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) usually occurs when a current supplying conductor comes in contact with ground causing short circuit. GFCI is generally used to protect a person from getting a harsh shock who accidentally becomes a part of the electric path stuck between source and the ground surface. Surging adoption of GFCIs receptacles over traditional receptacles to provide protection from short circuit along with the measures taken by government to promote the adoption of GFCIs at residential and commercial applications are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in North America, Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) has led the way in promoting electrical safety across residential and commercial applications through education, awareness, and advocacy. The main objective of this organization is to reduce electrical injuries and fire; saving lives and property through public education and outreach. This in turn is projected to augment the demand of GFCIs receptacles. However, lack of awareness about the installation is the major factor limiting the growth of global GFCI Receptacles market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global GFCI Receptacles Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing safety consciousness among consumers for protection of electrical appliances from electrical fire hazard in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for effective electrical load management system followed by the rapidly growing industrial sector is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the Asia-Pacific market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hubbell

Leviton

Pass & Seymour

Eaton

Emerson

Snapconnect

Myers Electric

Bryant Service

The Reynolds Company

R&R Supply Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fixed Type

Mobile Type

By Application:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global GFCI Receptacles Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

