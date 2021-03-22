Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market to reach USD 28.35 billion by 2026 Market 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Size study, by Type (Narrowband PLC, Broadband PLC), by Solution (PLC Over AC Lines, PLC Over DC Lines), by Component (Coupling Capacitor, Line Trap Unit, Transmitters & Receivers, Line Tuners, Others), by Application (Commercial, Residential, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Telecommunication, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026
Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market is valued approximately at USD 6.91 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A power line communication is a relatively modern area of telecommunication. It is a communication technology that facilitates transfer of data over accessible power cables. The potential implementation of PLC, with the main emphasis on the internet access, is being deployed in several European and Asian countries, alongside in the United States. Increasing adoption of smartphones, surging utility in internet connectivity, expansion of smart grid networks and growing in residential, industrial and commercial sectors are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, proactive government initiatives to promote PLC and smart grids utilizing PLC along with the use of power line communication technology for lighting control applications is the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth in the forecasting years. For instance, As per the China Electricity Council by 2020, the government of China has planned to build three major transmission lines (each of 20 GW of transmission capacity). Similarly, the Smart America Organization estimates that, government of United States has invested nearly $41 trillion with an aim to upgrade and modernize smart-grid infrastructure. Through this plan, both China and United States government increasingly deploying power line communication (PLC) systems to enhance the quality of life for its citizen and to create environmental sustainability in the country. However, high noise generation on power lines limiting the data transmission quality and adverse effect of signal attenuation is the major restraint for the growth of global Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the he high adoption of power line communication technology-based products for the advanced metering, substation communication, and network expansion applications in the region. However, Europe and North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Siemens AG
Cypress Semiconductor
Texas Instruments
ST Microelectronics
Maxim Integrated
Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
Qualcomm Atheros
Microchip Technology
Sigma Designs Inc.
Broadcom Inc.
Echelon Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Narrowband PLC
Broadband PLC
By Solution:
PLC Over AC Lines
PLC Over DC Lines
By Component:
Coupling Capacitor
Line Trap Unit
Transmitters & Receivers
Line Tuners
Others
By Application:
Commercial
Residential
Automotive
Oil & Gas
Telecommunication
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2016, 2017
Base year 2018
Forecast period 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
