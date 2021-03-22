Global Point-To-Multipoint Communication System Market to reach USD 20.27 billion by 2026 Market 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global Point-To-Multipoint Communication System Market Size study, by Product (Sub 6GHz, 6GHz-18 GHz, 19Ghz-38GHz), by Application (Mobile Network Operators, Internet Service Providers, Near Field Communication, Wireless Airports) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.



Global Point-To-Multipoint Communication System Market is valued approximately at USD 12.72 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

A point-to-multipoint communication (PMP) system is a type of communication system that is accomplished via specific and distinct form of one-to-many connections, providing various paths from one single location to several locations. Point-to-multipoint is usually used in telecommunications. PMP is most commonly utilized for determining private enterprise connectivity to offices in remote locations, long-range wireless backhaul solutions for several sites, and last-mile broadband access. A point-to-multipoint network can be simply adopted when point-to-point network are deployed at the new subscriber’s site. Rising demand from telecommunication industry, coupled with surging utility of wireless airports is the prime factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the point to multipoint links are established & positioned to lower the cost of the infrastructure as well as improve the number of customer premises equipment & connectivity is further aiding the growth of the market. In addition, growing demand from developing economies is the major factor creatinglucrative growth opportunities to the market growth in the forecasting years. However, insufficient communication of the needs & conditions of making an easily available recharging network which may act as restraining factor considering the growth of Point-to-Multipoint communication system market considering the global scenario.

The regional analysis of global Point-To-Multipoint Communication System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the well-established telecommunication industry along with presence of significant number of vendors in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

CamBium Networks

Huawei

Exalt Wireless Inc.

QinetiQ Group Plc

Vision-Box

Airspan Networks

Aviat Networks

Intracom S.A. Telecom Solutions

Ceragon Networks Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Sub 6GHz

6GHz-18 GHz

19Ghz-38GHz

By Application:

Mobile Network Operators

Internet Service Providers

Near Field Communication

Wireless Airports

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Point-To-Multipoint Communication System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

