Global Pico Projector Market to reach USD 6.81 billion by 2026 Market 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global Pico Projector Market Size study, by Product Type (USB Pico Projector, Embedded Pico Projector, Media Player Pico Projector, Stand-alone Pico Projector, Others), by Component (Light Source, Optics, Batteries, MEMS Technology, Others), by End-Use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Defense & Aerospace, Healthcare, Retail, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026
Global Pico Projector Market is valued approximately at USD 2.10 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.85% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Pico projector is a small hardware device which is designed to project content from a smartphone, tablet, notebook, camera, or memory device onto a wall or other flat surface. They are an exceptional choice for low energy consumption, mobility and resolution compared to large and bulky projectors. The three main imager technologies used for the Pico projectors including, digital light processing (DLP), liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS), and laser beam steering (LBS). The amalgamation of projection technology with portable electronics products, the surging investment & funding on Internet of Things (IoT), coupled with growing adoption of smart devices are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, Moto Insta-Share projector is entirely intended for Moto Z smartphones, while MobileCinema i60 is a highly consistent compact projector for Apple iPhone 6s and iPhone 6. Also, in 2019, the Asia-pacific will lead the IoT spending in 2019 with around 35.7%, followed by the United States of America with 27.3%. Moreover, rising demand for the consumer electronics along with increase in disposable income of people is the prime factor projected to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth in the forecasting years. However, health and safety issues pertaining to the use of laser beams in LBS-based Pico projectors and short battery back-up are the few factor restraining the growth of global Pico Projector market during the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Pico Projector Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging investments on the consumer electronics, along with the robust demand from the healthcare, automotive, and education sector in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period due to easy availability of requisite components, coupled with growing adoption of smart devices, which is expected to boost the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Aaxa Technologies, Inc.
Acer, Inc.
Aiptek International, Inc.
Coretronic Corporation
Sony Corporation
STMicroelectronics
Texas Instruments, Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
LG Electronics Inc.
Samsung Group
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
USB Pico Projector
Embedded Pico Projector
Media Player Pico Projector
Stand-alone Pico Projector
Others
By Component:
Light Source
Optics
Batteries
MEMS Technology
Other
By End-Use Industry
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Defence & Aerospace
Healthcare
Retail
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2016, 2017
Base year 2018
Forecast period 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Pico Projector Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
