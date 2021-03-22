Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market to reach USD 14.62 billion by 2026 Market 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size study, by Technique (Ultrasonic Testing, Visual Inspection Testing, Magnetic Particle Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing, Eddy-Current Testing, Radiographic Testing, Others), by Method (Visual Inspection, Surface Inspection, Volumetric Inspection, Others), by Service (Inspection Services, Equipment Rental Services, Calibration Services, Training Services), by Vertical (Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Automotive, Public Infrastructure, Power Generation, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026
Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR
https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/1149829/Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspe#sample
WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.
Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market is valued approximately at USD 8.20 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Non-destructive testing (NDT) can be defined as a process of testing, inspecting or measuring components or materials for discontinuities, or modifications in features without extinguishing the serviceability of the part or system. It is a combination of various inspection techniques used individually or collectively to evaluate the integrity and properties of a material. Non-destructive testing and inspection sustains a consistent quality level and reduces the cost of production. It is an essential quality control tool in the production process since it permits for early detection of surface defects in work-in-progress (WIP) and finished goods. Stringent government regulations regarding public safety and product quality, high adoption of IoT Devices, rising need to assess health of aging assets and continuous advances in electronics, automation, and robotics are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, globally, it is estimated that IoT device installation was around 23.14 billion in 2018, an increase from 17.68 billion in 2016, as per the Statista. Also, the market for IoT devices is estimated to generate over USD 1.7 trillion by 2019, according to the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). Moreover, technological advancements creating new application areas for NDT equipment along with surging importance of NDT in controlling corrosion in aging infrastructure is the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth in the forecasting years. However, high equipment cost, and dearth of skilled and qualified personnel for inspection services are the few factors responsible for the hampering the growth of global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing implementation of NDT techniques across numerous end-use sectors along with high availability of skilled workforce in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as the constant infrastructural development and surging adoption of automation in manufacturing industries in countries such as India and China.
Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR
https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1149829/Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspe#inquiry
Major market player included in this report are:
General Electric
Mistras Group
Olympus Corporation
Ashtead Technology
Nikon Metrology
Magnaflux Corporation
Zetec Inc.
Eddyfi
YXLON International GmbH
Sonatest Ltd.
Avitas Systems
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technique:
Ultrasonic Testing
Visual Inspection Testing
Magnetic Particle Testing
Liquid Penetrant Testing
Eddy-Current Testing
Radiographic Testing
Others
Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR
https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=1149829
By Method:
Visual Inspection
Surface Inspection
Volumetric Inspection
Others
By Service:
Inspection Services
Equipment Rental Services
Calibration Services
Training Services
By Vertical
Manufacturing
Oil & Gas
Aerospace
Automotive
Public Infrastructure
Power Generation
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2016, 2017
Base year 2018
Forecast period 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
InvestorsGeneral Electric
Mistras Group
Olympus Corporation
Ashtead Technology
Nikon Metrology
Magnaflux Corporation
Zetec Inc.
Eddyfi
YXLON International GmbH
Sonatest Ltd.
Avitas SystemsGlobal Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market
Click to know more about product @ WMR
https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1149829/Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspe
________________________________________https://bisouv.com/