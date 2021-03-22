Global NDT Services Market to reach USD 12.31 billion by 2026 Market 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/1149830/Global NDT Services Market Size study, b#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global NDT Services Market is valued approximately at USD 6.18 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.0% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Non-destructive testing (NDT) can be defined as a process of testing, inspecting or measuring components or materials for discontinuities, or modifications in features without extinguishing the serviceability of the part or system. Non-destructive testing (NDT) covers an extensive group of techniques utilized to assess the properties of a material, product, part, weld, or system without substantially affecting the integrity of the unit being investigated or inspected under the test procedure. Outsourcing of NDT services to third party service providers, aging infrastructure and increasing need for maintenance and availability of different NDT methods according to the requirement to ensure quality inspection, and stringent government regulations regarding public safety and product quality are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing infrastructure development in emerging economies along with surging utilization for NDT inspection services in power generation sector is the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth in the forecasting years. However, high cost of NDT services, and lack of skilled workforce are the few factors responsible for the hindering the growth of global NDT Services market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global NDT Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the establishment of several supportive regulations by the government, mandating companies to use NDT services and wide presence of oil refineries in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing infrastructural development, and rising construction of power plants is expected to drive the growth of Asia-Pacific region.

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1149830/Global NDT Services Market Size study, b#inquiry

Major market player included in this report are:

GE Oil and Gas Digital Solutions

Mistras Group

TUV Rheinland

Ashtead Technology

Intertek Group PLC

Zetec Inc.

Rockwood Service Corporation

Yxlon International GmbH

Applus+

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technique:

Visual Inspection Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Eddy-Current Testing

Ultrasonic Testing

Radiographic Testing

Others

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=1149830

By Service:

Inspection Services

Equipment Rental Services

Calibration Services

Training Services

By Vertical

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Automotive

Public Infrastructure

Power Generation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global NDT Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

InvestorsGE Oil and Gas Digital Solutions

Mistras Group

TUV Rheinland

Ashtead Technology

Intertek Group PLC

Zetec Inc.

Rockwood Service Corporation

Yxlon International GmbH

Applus+Global NDT Services Market

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1149830/Global NDT Services Market Size study, b

________________________________________